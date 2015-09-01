Face Counter Using MATLAB

This program helps count the number of persons present in a meeting hall or classroom at a time. The program logic can also be used in other applications, such as automatic temperature control which depends on the number of persons in a room. Video camera plays a very important role in this project.

If you try to count a large number of people in a hall, you may take time to count them and probably also make a mistake. With the help of this program, you can get the number of people instantly and more accurately using a camera and image processing.

Software program

A graphic user interface (GUI) allows users to perform tasks interactively through such controls as switches and sliders. You can create GUI and run it in MAT LAB or as standalone application. The initial program output of this project is shown in Fig. 1 and its output after face detection is shown in Fig. 2.