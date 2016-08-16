Nowadays, people have smartphones with them all the time. So it makes sense to use these to control home appliances. Presented here is a home automation system using a simple Android app, which you can use to control electrical appliances with clicks or voice commands. Commands are sent via Bluetooth to Arduino Uno. So you need not get up to switch on or switch off the device while watching a movie or doing some work.
Circuit and working of Home Automation Using Android
The home automation circuit is built around Arduino Uno board, Bluetooth module HC-05 and a 3-channel relay board. The number of channels depends on the number of appliances you wish to control. Arduino Uno is powered with a 12V DC adaptor/power source. The relay module and Bluetooth module can be, in turn, powered using a board power supply of Arduino Uno. Author’s prototype is shown in Fig. 1. Connection details for each appliance are shown in Fig. 2.
Bluetooth module. Bluetooth module used in this project is HC-05 (Fig. 4), which supports master and slave mode serial communication (9600-115200 bps) SPP and UART interface. Using these features it can communicate with other Bluetooth-enabled devices like mobile phones, tablets and laptops. The module runs on 3.3V to 5V power supply.
From the physical switch and app, both can be controlled ?
Can we power the arduino with a USB cable? Instead of the 12V DC?
No. In this project, the relay board used here requires 12V power supply. So an external 12V DC adaptor for the Arduino board is used instead of USB cable. Therefore, 12V is reflected at Vin pin of the Arduino board, which is used to power the relay board.
I can't able to update the program in arduino uno board
First compile the homeautomation.ino sketch from Arduino IDE.
Then select the correct Arduino board and COM port from Tools menu. Now, you should be able to upload the code without any problem.
