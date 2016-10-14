Voltage sources in a circuit may have fluctuations resulting in not giving fixed voltage outputs. Voltage regulator IC maintains the output voltage at a constant value. 7805, a voltage regulator integrated circuit (IC) is a member of 78xx series of fixed linear voltage regulator ICs used to maintain such fluctuations. The xx in 78xx indicates the fixed output voltage it provides. IC 7805 provides +5 volts regulated power supply with provisions to add heat sink as well. Let’s look into some of the basic ratings to get an overview.

IC 7805 Rating

Input voltage range 7V- 35V

Current rating I c = 1A

1A Output voltage range V Max=5.2V , V Min=4.8V

Pin Details of IC 7805

PIN NO PIN Function DESCRIPTION 1 INPUT Input voltage (7V-35V) In this pin of the IC positive unregulated voltage is given in regulation. 2 GROUND Ground (0V) In this pin where the ground is given. This pin is neutral for equally the input and output. 3 OUTPUT Regulated output; 5V (4.8V-5.2V) The output of the regulated 5V volt is taken out at this pin of the IC regulator.

The difference between the input and output voltage appears as heat. The greater the difference between the input and output voltage, the more heat is generated. If too much heat is generated, through high input voltage, the regulator can overheat. If the regulator does not have a heat sink to dissipate this heat, it can be destroyed and malfunction. Hence, it is advisable to limit the voltage to a maximum of 2-3 volts higher than the output voltage. So the two options are, design your circuit so that the input voltage going into the regulator is limited to 2-3 volts above the output regulated voltage or place an appropriate heatsink, that can efficiently dissipate heat.

Heat is an area of concern

7805 is not very efficient and has drop out voltage problems. A lot of energy is wasted in the form of heat. If you are going to be using a heat sink, you better calculate the heat sink size properly. The below formula should help in determining appropriate heatsink size for such applications.

Heat generated = (input voltage – 5) x output current

If we have a system with input 15 volts and output current required is .5 amperes, we have:

(15 – 5) x 0.5 = 10×0.5 =5W;

5W energy is being wasted as heat, hence a decent sized heatsink plate is required to disperse this heat. On the other hand, energy actually being used is:

(5 x 0.5Amp) = 2.5W.

So twice the energy, that is actually utilized is wasted. On the other hand, if 9V is given as input at the same amount of load:

(9-5) x 0.5 = 2W

2W energy will be wasted as heat.

Higher the input voltage, less efficient your 7805 will be.

An estimated efficient input voltage would be over 7.5V.

Other circuit components?

If your voltage regulator is situated more than 25cm (10 inches) from the power supply, capacitors are needed to filter residual AC noise. Voltage regulators work efficiently on clean DC signal being fed. The bypass capacitors help reduce AC ripple. Essentially, they act to short AC noise of the voltage signal and allow only DC voltage into the regulator. The two capacitors are not necessarily required and can be omitted if you are not concerned about line noise. For building a mobile phone charger or using the output for logic assessment, you require a nice clean DC line. Capacitors will be beneficial in this case as they are good at maximizing voltage regulation. The values of capacitors can also be changed slightly.

Let’s take a look into what makes the IC tick, over in the next page.