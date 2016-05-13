Electronics Projects: Low-Cost LPG Leakage Detector

The circuit for an LPG leakage detector is readily available in the market, but it is extremely expensive and usually based on a microcontroller (MCU). Presented here is a low-cost circuit for an LPG detector that you can build easily.

The main objective of the circuit is to detect LPG leakage anywhere. Fig. 1 shows the author’s prototype.

Circuit and Working

Circuit diagram of the low-cost LPG detector is shown in Fig. 2. It is built around step-down transformer X1, two rectifier diodes 1N4007 (D1 and D2), a 1000µF capacitor (C1), 7805 voltage regulator (IC1), MQ-6 LPG gas sensor (GS1), dual comparator LM393 (IC2), darlington transistor TIP122 (T2), 12V high-gain siren/buzzer (PZ1) and a few other components.

The mains supply is stepped down by transformer X1, rectified by a full-wave rectifier comprising diodes D1 and D2, filtered by capacitor C1 and fed to regulator 7805 (IC1) to maintain constant 5V DC output, which is fed to the circuit.

At the heart of the circuit is dual comparator IC LM393 (IC2). It is used to compare two different voltages, namely, reference voltage and MQ-6 gas sensor output voltage.

Reference voltage at non-inverting pin 3 of IC2 is set using potmeter VR1 to adjust voltage levels based on sensitivity requirements. LPG sensor (MQ-6) output voltage is fed to inverting pin 2 of IC2.

If reference voltage (pin 3 of IC2) is less than sensor voltage (pin 2 of IC2), output goes low, which means there is no LPG leakage. With low output, T1 remains cut-off and there is no current flow through the buzzer; it does not sound and remains in silence mode.

If reference voltage is greater than sensor voltage, output goes high, which means there is LPG leakage. The high output switches on transistor T1 and the buzzer rings loudly to alert the people around.

It is very easy to find gas leakages with this circuit, which uses low-cost components and an interactive way to adjust different sensitivity levels, based on customer needs, with the help of potmeter VR1.