Microcontroller Projects: Restaurant Menu Ordering System

Written by Anusha V

Automation systems are increasing in day to day life. Applications like home and industrial automation reduce man power while increasing the efficiency. Here in this project let us see how automated menu for ordering food in restaurants can happen.

In these modern days the number of restaurants are increasing. They also require very fast processing for serving food to the customers. With the increasing number of customers, it would require more man power, since the current situation has become hectic for the restaurants. Also changes in the hardcopy of the menu can’t happen.

Using simple components and programming techniques, an automation system was proposed.

Block diagram

SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE TOOLS:

Software Tools:

1. AVR STUDIO.

2. PROGISP.

3. PROTEUS.

Hardware Tools:

1. Microcontroller.

2. LCD

3. Key pad/touch panel

4. ZIGBEE

Schematic Diagram:

Circuit Explanation

Restaurant automation system consists of a transmitter and a receiver section.

Atemga8 is the AVR microcontroller used for processing the data. The above circuit does not show any clock or reset circuit. For normal operation of the controller reset should be connected to high logic.

V cc and ground should also be connected to the circuit, which are not shown in the above circuit. It has two ground pins (pin 8 &pin 22). V cc is connected to 5V and a Vcc is used for A/D conversion. Below is the image showing reset and power connections to the controller.

No need of external crystal, it can work with internal oscillator of 8MHz.