Have you ever thought of developing an app on Android—one of the most popular operating systems found in present smartphones? Developing a useful app is always a joyful moment. How would you feel if I tell you that you can develop an Android app without any programming background? Sounds cool, doesn’t it?

Follow me through this article and I will help you develop your own Android app; the only thing you will need is a curious mind to think differently to make a useful app.

We will use Google App Inventor, an open source tool for developing the app. It is provided with built-in drag-and-drop components, using which you can develop apps that can respond to text messages via a custom set of auto response text, let the phone speak for you, locate maps, games and other exciting stuff.

There is a lot of free stuff available on the Internet about Google App Inventor, and all you need is a Google account to login.

The app we are going to develop is Theft Alarm, which triggers a siren when somebody unintentionally touches or picks up your smartphone.