There is a lot of confusion among students when it comes to projects. Now-a-days almost everybody is aware of Android and its features. Android projects are a preferable option because of its fast growing trend. Even though there are a lot of Android project ideas over the internet, it is either too complex or out of trend. So we have listed out the top 20 Android project ideas which are simple to build and as well as in trend.

Android Project Ideas: Home automation system

The first project among Android Project Ideas. This home automation circuit is built around an Arduino board, Bluetooth module and a 3-channel relay board. The number of channels depends on the number of appliances you wish to control. The software program for home automation using Android app is written in arduino programming language called Processing. Arduino is programmed using Arduino IDE software. The app on your Smartphone sends data when you click on buttons or feed voice commands via Bluetooth in the mobile to Bluetooth module connected with Arduino board. Received data pin of the Bluetooth module is connected to Arduino. Arduino processes the received data and controls the relay board accordingly.

More information about this project is available at: Home automation system using Android

Android controlled robot

This is a robot that can be controlled using an app running on an Android phone. The software for the robot is written in Arduino programming language. The Arduino UNO is programmed using Arduino IDE. The control commands for the robot are sent from the phone using the app. The related data corresponding to control commands is sent through Bluetooth. Data transmitted by the phone is received by Bluetooth module in the robot. The received data is fed to the microcontroller which processes the data and drives motors accordingly.

More details are available at: Android phone controlled Robot

DC motor control by Android

DC motor controller by Android is developed to control the speed of the DC motor in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction. For this, DC motor is interfaced to the 8051 microcontroller. A Bluetooth modem is used to receive direction commands and PWM commands. When an Android device sends commands, it is received by the Bluetooth modem which then sends the commands to the microcontroller. The microcontroller controls the DC motor through motor driver. LCD display is used to show the status and the speed of the DC motor. The android application is used to control the entire system. The start button is first clicked to start the motor and then the motor can run in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

More details are available at: DC motor control by android

Railway level gate control

The system allows user to easily open and close the railway gate through the use of a simple android based application. It operates by providing the opening and closing functionality of a railway gate by sending commands through an android application. The remote controlling application is provided through an android application. A Bluetooth device attached to the railway gate is used to receive commands. These commands are then passed on to an 8051 microcontroller which then performs the required action. On receiving opening command, it drives the motors to open the gate and closes the gate on receiving the close commands. It does this by driving the motor through a driver IC to achieve this functionality.

More details are available at: Android controlled Railway Level Gate Control

Voice controlled robotic vehicle

The integration of control unit with Bluetooth device is done to capture and read the voice commands. The robotic vehicle then operates as per the command received via android application. The android controlling system provides a good interactive GUI that makes it easy for the user to control the vehicle. The transmitter uses an android application required for transmitting the data. The receiver end reads these commands and interprets them into controlling the robotic vehicle. The android device sends commands to move the vehicle in forward, backward, right and left directions. After receiving the commands, the microcontroller operates the motors in order to move the vehicle in four directions.

More details about this project is available at: Voice controlled Robotic Vehicle

Android Project Ideas: Wireless robotic arm

The commands are sent to the receiver to control the movement of the robot either to move forward, backward and left or right using android application device. Four motors are interfaced to the microcontroller where two motors are used for arm and gripper movement of the robot while the other two motors are used for the body movement. The android application device transmitter acts as a remote control that has the advantage of adequate range, while the receiver end Bluetooth device is fed to the microcontroller to drive DC motors via motor driver IC for necessary work. Remote operation is achieved by any smartphone/tablet etc. This system can be enhanced by interfacing it with a wireless camera so that the person controlling it can view operation of the arm and gripper remotely.

More information is available at: Robotic Arm wirelessly controlled by android

Military spying and bomb disposal robot

This system makes use of robotic arm as well as robotic vehicle which helps not only to enter an area involving high risk but also to pick whatever object it wants to. The system also includes night vision camera which will not only allow viewing whatever will be recorded in day time but also during night. It sends commands to the receiving circuit mounted on the vehicle through android device application. The receiving circuit involves 8051 microcontroller and a Bluetooth device which receives commands sent by the Android app. This application involves both robotic arm and robotic vehicle so that the system can not only be used to enter a high risk area but also to pick, move and place whichever objects it wants to. Each and every movement of the vehicle will be recorded and can be viewed in a PC wirelessly.

More about this is available at: Android Military Spying and Bomb disposal Robot

Remote password security

The system is configured to allow authorized person with a password. A password changing provision is also provided along with it. The password entering feature is providing through remote access. Remote access is provided with the use of an android application that can run on any android device. The app provides an interactive GUI for this system. The system is operated using a microcontroller. An EEPROM is used to store the user password. The password entered through the android device is received through Bluetooth receiver and then passed on to microcontroller which then processes it and then checks its validity by comparing against user stored password. Our system uses a door that would be unlocked on entering the right password.

More details about this are available at: Android controlled Remote Password Security

Circuit breaker

The main component in the circuit is a microcontroller. A 4×3 keypad is used to enter the password. The password which is entered is compared with the predefined password. If entered password is correct then the corresponding electrical line is turned ON or OFF. In this project a separate password is provided to each electrical line. Activation and deactivation of the line (circuit breaker) is indicated by the load. Lamps are connected through the relays. A 16*2 LCD is used to display the information.

More details about this is available at: Android circuit breaker

Induction motor with 7 segment display

Android mobile or any device acts as a transmitter through Bluetooth, which is then received by Bluetooth receiver interfaced to a microcontroller. Each time, data sent by android application is executed by the microcontroller to deliver delayed firing pulses to the thyristor through optical isolation. The power to the load connected in series with the thyristor is controlled, based on the received signal. Also the firing angle is displayed on a 7-segment display. A lamp load shall be provided in place of a motor whose varying intensity demonstrates the varying power to the motor for speed control.

More details are available at: Android controlled induction motor with 7 segment display

Android Project Ideas: Fire fighter robot

The commands sent from the android device can control the movement of the vehicle to move in all directions. The receiver consists of a Bluetooth receiver, Bluetooth decoder, microcontroller, 2 motor drivers and a relay. The Bluetooth receiver receives the signal transmitted by the phone and decodes the received signal. The decoded signal is further processed by the microcontroller. The microcontroller then drives the motor drivers to move the robot left, right, forward and backward. The water sprinkle nozzle movement of the robot can also be controlled by the user. The water pump is connected to the relay which is controlled by microcontroller to turn ON/OFF the water pump to extinguish the fire.

More details are available at: Android controlled fire fighter robot

Remote AC power control

This project is used to control AC power to a load by using firing angle control of thyristor. Remote operation is achieved by any smart interface based touch screen operation. Comparator whose output is then fed to the microcontroller. The triggering control to a pair of SCRs through isolator interface. Finally, power is applied to the load through SCRs in series. Microcontroller is interfaced with a Bluetooth device. It receives signal from android application. A lamp is used in place of an induction motor whose varying intensity demonstrates the varying power to the motor.

More details are available at: Android controlled Remote AC Power Control

Antenna positioning system

The system uses 8051 family microcontroller and LCD. This LCD is used to display the status of the angle of the antenna. The system makes use of stepper motor to demonstrate as the antenna motor is used to move the antenna in proper direction. Antenna is moved by the user commands received through the android application. These user commands are then received by the Bluetooth receiver modem. As the system receives user commands, it moves the antenna on the basis of input parameters provided. The input parameters include number of steps i.e. the angle in which the antenna is to be moved. Second parameter specifies whether to move the antenna in clockwise or anticlockwise direction. The third input parameter specifies the speed in which the antenna should move. The speed parameter includes L for low, M for medium and H for high speed.

More details about this are available at: Android Antenna positioning system

Hovercraft controlled by android

Here, we have an advanced hovercraft that uses high rpm motors interfaced with an AVR family microcontroller to achieve desired functionality is used. The motor below hovercraft rotates at a very high RPM that allows it to generate a force enough to make it hover on the surface thus reducing the friction below it to minimum. There is a motor propeller mounted behind it to push the hovercraft in forward direction. A servo motor is attached to the hovercraft rudder that helps the hovercraft to move in desired directions by bending the air at accurate angles. The android application sends movement commands to the hovercraft circuit. The circuit consists of a Bluetooth receiver to receive and process these commands. The commands received by receiver are now processed by the microcontroller and it then operates all three motors accordingly as desired by the user.

More details are available at: Hovercraft Controlled by Android

Android Project Ideas: Voice based notice board

Main concept behind voice operated electronic notice board using rolling display is to show scrolling messages and to control them by using our own voice. User has to give voice command in his/her own voice to control the scrolling messages displayed on electronic notice board. Voice recognition is done in the Android application. User has to install this Android application in his/her smartphone or tablet. Then user has to give voice commands to this android app. Android app then passes these commands to the microcontroller using wireless communication. Wireless communication technique used in this project is Bluetooth technology. Messages to be displayed are stored in electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM). It holds data even after the circuit is reset. Microcontroller receives these commands with the help of Bluetooth receiver and decoder. Then it passes these commands to the rolling display which is made up of matrix LEDs.

More details about this are available at: Voice based notice board using Android

Android password based remote door opener system

The system tends to make a secure door opening mechanism such that the door only unlocks when a security personnel opens it by entering the right password through an android application. The command sending functionality is achieved through an android application. The application provides an interactive user friendly GUI for this purpose. The android application can be operated from any device running on android OS and uses Bluetooth as a medium for sending commands. As soon as commands are sent through the android device, a Bluetooth receiver is used to receive those commands. The microcontroller processes these commands and then tallies the password to check its correctness. If the right password is encountered it sends command to open the door.

More details are available at: Android password based Remote door opener system.

Industrial fault monitoring system

This project one of the interesting addition to the Android project ideas. Android based industrial fault monitoring system has two sensors. First sensor is LPG Gas sensor and second sensor is temperature sensor. If any one of these sensors has crossed threshold level then a buzzer is turned on and at the same time a warning intimation is sent to a android mobile using Bluetooth. Bluetooth transmitter, a encoder, a analog to digital convertor and a relay is interfaced with the microcontroller.

More details are available at: Android based industrial fault monitoring system

Ultrasonic distance meter with buzzer indication

Android based ultrasonic distance meter is used to measure the distance of a object. This distance is shown on LCD as well as on Android mobile application. A buzzer is turned on when the distance of object is less than 10 centimeters. The system uses a Bluetooth transmitter, a LCD display and microprocessor which does the operations according to the received command. This project can be used in industries, companies and the like. This project also has application in robotics.

More about this is available at: Android based Ultrasonic distance meter with Buzzer Indication

Metal detector robotic vehicle

This project develops a robotic vehicle with a metal detector system embedded on it which can sense the presence of metals ahead of it. The control signals are transmitted to a Bluetooth device interfaced to the microcontroller and as per the program, the microcontroller gives logic signals to the motor driver to rotate the motors in the desired direction or stop the motor. A metal detector consisting of a coil in resonance is embedded on the circuit and when a metal comes near it, because of faraday’s law of induction, the resonance is disturbed that gives the indication of the metal being detected and accordingly this indication is shown by a LED glowing with an audible buzzer sound.

More details about this is available at: Metal Detector Robotic Vehicle Operated by Android Application

We hope these Android project ideas helped you. You can pitch in more of your Android project ideas in the comments section below.