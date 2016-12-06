How To Make A Computer UPS?

UPSs are great for securing your work and equipment from power line surges and blackouts. They work to provide clean and stable power to electronics equipment such as computers, communications and medical devices. Here are some good reference designs which will let you design a UPS with the right set of parameters according to your requirements – including power environment (single/three-phase), load, availability and battery runtime, etc.

Online UPS with Remote Monitoring and Control For PCs, Communication & Medical Equipment:

This reference design from NXP provides a low-component count, digitally controlled and cost-effective solution for on-line UPS design. The system hosts 56F8300 family Digital Signal Controller (DSCs) well-suited for UPS design to implement system functions like Power on/off control, DC Bus voltage and AC output voltage regulation, input PFC, battery management, input/output Frequency synchronisation, power source monitoring, etc. The battery charger is a boost/buck DC/DC converter. During normal mode, the DC/DC converter works in buck mode, which steps the DC bus voltage down to the batteries’ acceptable voltage level and charges the batteries. When the battery is fully charged, the converter switches to stand-by mode. If an input power failure occurs, the DC/DC converter works in boost mode, which supplies power to the DC Bus from the batteries. The DC/AC inverter is used to convert the DC voltage to sinusoidal output voltage. The system allows remote control and monitoring via TCP/IP and provides bypass operation during overload or service maintenance. To know more, click here.

450 W Line interactive UPS For PCs:

This is a reference design of a 700VA / 450W UPS implemented using off-line topology. A microcontroller monitors all mains parameters like input/output mains voltage and phase, output inverter voltage, battery voltage, output current and output power in order to ensure the proper level of the output voltage. The UPS involves AVR boost and buck regulation of the mains. The inverter contains the push-pull DC-DC converter and the DC-AC output full bridge generating a quasi-sine waveform. Various communication types like RS-232 joint signal and USB interfaces are supported allowing the UPS to be connected to a PC using an RS-232 or USB cable. The UPS status can be controlled through the ‘UPS Monitor 3.0x’ software that must be installed on the same PC. To know more, click here.