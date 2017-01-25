Wide range over-current protection

Most of the current protection circuits that you see these days are supply rails +2.7V to +5.5V range. This is mostly because of wide use of USB powered devices. But often you would require a overcurrent protection circuit that would work for higher voltages. The circuit I have designed works for the voltage range 12V to 26V. It is difficult to find a overcurrent protection circuit for this range but in many products you would want a protection circuit for this range.

The circuit is simply designed using a current sense amplifier with a high side mosfet driver. This circuit, together with the latching voltage monitor does the over-current protection for the above mentioned voltage range.

Circuit Details:

U1 senses the current in the circuit through monitoring voltage drop across R1. It also generates an output current proportional to the voltage drop at OUT pin.

The current can be calculated with the below expression:

IOUT = [R1 ITRIP]/100

The trip current is decided by the values of R1 and R2. The circuit that I have designed has the value of R2 for 1A TRIP Current. The circuit can go up to 10A.

The input current, if exceeds the TRIP level, produces a voltage across R2 that would trigger U2. U2 then would turn ON transistor Q2. This will cause the output of U3 to go low.

This output is connected back to U2. Once it is low, it turns OFF Mosfet Q1, disconnecting the supply. This is how it protects the circuit from overcurrent.

Please note – Power remains off until reset switch is pressed. You may also have to press this button at the startup as well, to insure proper initial state.

Choose R4 suitably using below table:

If you wish to use this circuit for voltages below +12V, D1 and R4 are not required.

Turn-off time will be about 5 micro seconds and Turn-on time is around 400 micro seconds. The same is depicted by graphs from the datasheet.