A wired water-level indicator uses many wires, whose resistance increases as their length increases. A wireless water-level indicator using microcontroller (MCU) is costly and not very easy to program. Presented here is a low-cost wireless water-level indicator without an MCU.
This circuit has transmitter and receiver units. The transmitter unit is placed near the water tank, whereas the receiver unit is placed inside the house for monitoring four different levels: low, middle, full and overflow.
Circuit and working
Circuit diagram of the transmitter unit is shown in Fig. 1. It consists of 433MHz RFtransmitter module TX1, an encoder HT12E (IC2), a 5V regulator 7805 (IC1), DIP switch DIP1, npn transistors BC547 (T1-T4), connector CON2 for connecting the sensors in the overhead tank and a few other components.
Bases of T1 through T4 are connected with resistors R7 through R10. Each water-level sensor is connected to the circuit through R7 through R10. Water levels are marked as low (L), middle (M), full (F) and overflow (O) in the circuit. The common terminal is marked as C on CON2.
When water level increases, the transistors conduct and the output signal at their collector changes. Output of each transistor is fed to IC2. Encoded data from IC2 is transmitted through TX1.
Circuit diagram of the receiver unit is shown in Fig. 2. It consists of 433MHz RF receiver module RX1, a decoder HT12D (IC4), 5V regulator 7805 (IC3), DIP2 switch, LEDs (LED4 through LED7) and a few other components.
Data is received by RX1 and decoded by IC4. Different water levels are indicated by the glowing of LED4 through LED7. Resistors R14 through R17 are pullups connected to IC4.
General-purpose 9V batteries are used to power both the circuits. LED1 and LED2 are power indicators and LED3 is used to indicate a valid transmission status.
pl suggest / recommend a low cost water level sensor. the metallic contact type arrangement fails. what is the life of normal 9V battery in the above circuit
Hello sir,
You can use float sensor which is easily available in near by electronics market.
Normal 9V battery life is near about one to two week but you can use rechargeable batteries .
hello sir,
you can soldered at metallic contact which can increased that contact life or you can use float sensors which easily available near by electronics market at low cost.you can also refer datasheet of float sensors.
You not mention anything about sender send all the time and battery will soon be die !
– and I missing info why HT12E encoder osc. is 1 mohm while HT12D decoder osc. is 47Kohm !? – don’t they need to be same ?
Regards Erik
Hellow sir, While designing and testing these values are sutiable…and you can also use rechargable batteries insted of regular batteries
what happens if my neighbour also uses this project. will the rf interference occurs.? if so what is the solution?
You can change the dip switch sequence for each instillation so different sequence for all. Both the sequence need to match up at receiver and transmitter side.
i triple checked my circuit and replace decoder ic twice.At my receiver unit all led are glow continuously,either transmitter unit is ON or OFF transmission LED always HIGH, and i checked the test points and all voltages are as mentioned…..plz…plz help me…..thanks in advance for your help..