In this video, the author is trying to tell you about a technology breakthrough that of Wi-Fi called Li-Fi (Light Fidelity). Instead of using radio waves as the communication medium, Li-Fi uses Light technology to transmit and receive data at a much faster rate. He also incorporates a few bits of TED Talk when this technology was introduced by Harald Haas.
Courtesy: ColdFusion
Hi, my name is Varun and I am an Electronics And Communication engineer.
One of my Friend is trying to make simple application of data transfer using Li-Fi technology i.e, transferring data like files or photos using Li-Fi. He needs some idea to make the transmitter for it.
Any help?
