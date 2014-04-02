34 Amazing Electronics Tutorials To Help You Out!

From timer tutorials to amps, electronic communication, DC circuits, digital logic, electro-maganetic compatibility, transistor, resistor, prototyping, inductors Oscilloscope and what not! Here’s bringing together 34 amazing tutorials from the world of internet. Have fun!

Atithya Amaresh

555 Timer: Tutorials on 555 Timer

2. All About Circuits: Lessons on electronic circuits

3. BASIC electronic circuits: Based on operational amps

4. BASIC Electronics: An online E-book covering subjects from ohms law to logic circuits. Lots of animation and troubleshooting simulations included.

5. Cable Impendence: Describes what is cable characteristic impendence and how to calculate it.

6. Capacitors: Talks about capacitors and what are they good for?

7. Circuit Analysis Tutorial: Basic electrical laws and circuits analysis techniques.

8. Communications: Tutorial that gives a glance of Electronic Communications

9. Convolutional Coding with Viterbi Decoding: Explains commonly used forward-error-correction algorithms used in wireless communications. Provides a worked-out example and C-language simulation source code for a digital communications link using the algorithms.

10. DC Circuits Tutorial by Department of Physics, University of Guelph.

11. Digital Logic: Tutorials on fundamentals of Digital Logic

12. EMC: Tutorial based on Electro-Magnetic Compatibility

13. ETCAI Products: This portal sells computer based software for teaching electricity and electronics. The programs are designed to supplement lecture and textbook instruction.

14. Gerdes System Technology: Explains PIC MicroController projects for motor control, chargers, and maximum power point (MPP) solar applications.

15. How Does a RF Receiver Work ?: How do radio receivers manage to communicate over huge distances? An explanation of the fundamental mechanism.

16. How Memory Works: Describes basic things like addressing, multiplexing and contains troubleshooting guide.

17. How Stuff Works: Digital Clock: Informative illustrated guide to how Digital Clocks operate including instructions describing how to build your own.

18. How Stuff Works: Digital Logic Circuits: Graphical tutorial describes how you can build digital logic circuits using 7400 series TTL gates.

19. How Stuff Works: How Radio Works: Explains radio operation basics, transmitters, receivers and antennas.

20. How Stuff Works: Stereo lithography: Describes how to build 3D plastic prototypes almost as easily as printing something on a sheet of paper.

21. Inductors: Inductors: What are they good for?

22. Introduction to Power Electronics: University of Technology, Sydney Australia

23. OpAmps: Operational Amplifiers Use & Operation

24. PIC archive: The file you need is PIC84V05.ZIP. The file contains DOS software and programmer schematic that will work with the PIC16C84, PIC16F84 or the newer PIC16F628

25. Play Hookey: BASIC ideas about op-amps, analog circuits, optics, computers and digital logic.

26. Prototyping: Prototyping/Breadboarding Tutorial

27. Red Rock Energy Heliostats: High Powered Heliostat Array Concentrating Solar Collectors

28. Resistors: Basics of resistors

29. Transistors: Tutorials on transistors

30. Tutorials for EEs: Mixers, Directional Couplers, Bartlett’s Bisection Theorem, Constant Current Sources, Phase-Locked Loop, etc

31. UK Technology Education Centre: Electronics Education Resources/Tutorials

32. University of Guelph: DC Circuits Tutorial

33. Williamson Labs: Offers an extensive range of electronics tutorials online.

34. XYZ’s of Oscilloscopes: Tektronix guide describing how oscilloscope works and how to take simple measurements.

The writer is a senior correspondent at EFY, Gurgaon