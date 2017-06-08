10 Intangible Skills That Are in Demand for Electronics Engineers

The electronics engineering industry is responsible for some of the greatest technological inventions. However, this industry is primarily recognized for inventing telecommunication systems. Some inventions have played a critical role in shaping the modern world. Working in such a prestigious industry is a privilege for an electronics engineer. Though there are plenty of jobs in the electronics industry, if you want to be successful, you will need to up your ante by harnessing the right skills and qualities.

In fact, electronics engineers need to get out of their comfort zone and acquire new skills to stay relevant. From a thorough understanding of the core subject to developing a high level of attention to detail, these skills will help you succeed regardless of your role.

Read on to know more about a set of intangible skills that are in demands for electronics engineers.

1. Thorough Understanding of the Core Subject

If you want to be a successful electronics engineer, you need to have a thorough understanding of your core subject. Only the core knowledge of your field of study will establish you as an industry expert in the future. So, make sure to brush up your fundamentals whenever possible. You need to know the basics of electronic components, circuits, semiconductors, electromechanical machine design, communications systems, and signal systems.

However, don’t limit your thirst of knowledge to your core area of expertise. A successful electronics engineer should also have a broad grasp of engineering in general. For example, an electronics engineer with the ability to write a computer code in JAVA or C++ is more desirable compared to one who doesn’t know anything apart from his/her core subject.

2. Application of Core Knowledge

What good is your engineering knowledge if you can’t apply it in real life? Though good grades will get you the opportunity to secure interviews with the best employers, you will need the ability to apply your knowledge to survive through different stages of your career. Remember, you employer is solely interested in how well you can apply your theoretical knowledge to improve the productivity of the company.

So, how do you apply your theoretical knowledge in real life? Developing real life projects that make your application skills evident is perhaps the best way to do it. However, this doesn’t mean that unapplied knowledge is always useless. Paying attention to the theoretical part of your subject will increase your ability to learn things quickly.

3. Interpersonal and Communication Skills

Interpersonal and communication skills include the ability to express your ideas as well as listen effectively through oral, visual, and written communication channels. With the onset of globalization, interpersonal and communication skills have become a necessity. Most engineering jobs will require you to communicate with clients, colleagues, and your subordinates. Sometimes you may have to translate complex technical documents into the layman’s language.

Interpersonal skills will not only help you succeed professionally, but also personally. Usually, people with strong interpersonal skills can resolve conflicts and disagreements in a positive manner. They can often influence others to come to a mutually agreeable outcome as well. Besides, you will be a part of an interdisciplinary team comprising global team members from both, the technical as well as the non-technical backgrounds. In short, if you want to express your views clearly, you need to develop strong communication and interpersonal skills.

4. Planning and Organization Skills

Without planning and organization skills, you will soon feel lost and disoriented in your workplace. Though muddling along may have gotten you through college, it won’t work in one of the most fiercely competitive industries in the world. Most engineering positions will require you to work on complex projects usually having a rigid timeline. Organization skills will help you schedule your tasks, set your priorities and perform under pressure. It will also help you avoid miscommunication, procrastination, and inefficiency, making you the preferred team player in your company.

You can start developing your organization skills during your student life. Organizing talent hunts, tech events, and participating in extracurricular activities will set the tone for your organization skills. Staying organized will not only save company’s resources and time, but also boost your personal productivity. That’s why employers prefer to hire engineers with excellent organization and planning skills.

5. Analytical and Problem Solving Skills

As a specialist in technical information, you will need to use your analytical and problem-solving skills every day. Analytical skills will help you break down a problem into different parts, while problem-solving skills will help you find the correlation between them.