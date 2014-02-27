5 Free And Open Source Software For PCBs

Looking for free alternatives for your PCB related software? These free and open source software might help you out. Make awesome boards!

Atithya Amaresh

1. PCB

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows,linux,MAC

License: Freeware

PCB is an interactive printed circuit board editor for Unix, Linux, Windows, and Mac systems. PCB includes a rats nest feature and schematic/netlist import, design rule checking, and can provide industry standard RS-274X (Gerber), NC drill, and centroid data (X-Y data) output for use in the board fabrication and assembly process, as well as photorealistic and design review images.

2. Fido CadJ

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows, Linux, Mac OSX

License: GPL

FidoCadJ is an easy to use graphical editor, with a library of electrical symbols and footprints. It aims to be an agile and effective small EDA tool for hobbyists.

3. Gerb

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Linux, Windows

License: GPL

Gerbv is a viewer for Gerber RS-274X files, Excellon drill files, and CSV pick-and-place files.

4. PHDL

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

License: GPL

An HDL alternative to PCB graphical schematic capture tools.

5. Qautoroute

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

License: GPL

Qautorouter is an open source batch PCB auto-router that can read and write specctra files that can be used with PCB design software.

The writer is a senior correspondent at EFY, Gurgaon