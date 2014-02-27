5 Free And Open Source Software For PCBs

Looking for free alternatives for your PCB related software? These free and open source software might help you out. Make awesome boards!
Atithya Amaresh
1. PCB
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows,linux,MAC
License: Freeware
PCB is an interactive printed circuit board editor for Unix, Linux, Windows, and Mac systems. PCB includes a rats nest feature and schematic/netlist import, design rule checking, and can provide industry standard RS-274X (Gerber), NC drill, and centroid data (X-Y data) output for use in the board fabrication and assembly process, as well as photorealistic and design review images.
2. Fido CadJ
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows, Linux, Mac OSX
License: GPL
FidoCadJ is an easy to use graphical editor, with a library of electrical symbols and footprints. It aims to be an agile and effective small EDA tool for hobbyists.
3. Gerb
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Linux, Windows
License: GPL
Gerbv is a viewer for Gerber RS-274X files, Excellon drill files, and CSV pick-and-place files.
4. PHDL
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
License: GPL
An HDL alternative to PCB graphical schematic capture tools.
5. Qautoroute
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
License: GPL
Qautorouter is an open source batch PCB auto-router that can read and write specctra files that can be used with PCB design software.
The writer is a senior correspondent at EFY, Gurgaon
I prefer diptrace