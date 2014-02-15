6 Free And Open Source Software For Circuit Designing

Looking for free alternatives for your circuit design software? Here we bring to you 6 helpful software which are strong is features and soft on pocket. Build awesome circuits!
Atithya Amaresh
1. ADS Software
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
The ADS It s a process of analysis, permits to extract or to verify the properties of a system analog or digital system.
2. nagaEDA
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
naga EDA devotes to provide useful electronic design tools in C++ and, especially, Python. The current release contains naga.Verilog, a Verilog parser
3. OpenSce
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
OpenSce is an opensource software with an attractive and efficient GUI which allows to design linear electronic circuits and to characterize existing ones.
4. QSapecNG
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
QSapecNG is a Qt-based symbolic analysis program for linear analog circuits. In fact, it consists of two indipendently parts: the SapecNG framework engine, and the application gui QsapecNG.
5. Simulide
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows
simulide is a circuit simulator software that allows you to test your circuits before prototyping
6. SuperSim
Download Link: click here
Supported OS: Windows, Linux
SmartSim is a free and open source digital logic circuit design and simulation package.
What is the name of the software that you used to draw the schematics in this link?
http://electronicsforu.com/electronics-projects/webcam-view-illuminator