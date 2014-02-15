6 Free And Open Source Software For Circuit Designing

Looking for free alternatives for your circuit design software? Here we bring to you 6 helpful software which are strong is features and soft on pocket. Build awesome circuits!

Atithya Amaresh

1. ADS Software

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

The ADS It s a process of analysis, permits to extract or to verify the properties of a system analog or digital system.

2. nagaEDA

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

naga EDA devotes to provide useful electronic design tools in C++ and, especially, Python. The current release contains naga.Verilog, a Verilog parser

3. OpenSce

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

OpenSce is an opensource software with an attractive and efficient GUI which allows to design linear electronic circuits and to characterize existing ones.

4. QSapecNG

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

QSapecNG is a Qt-based symbolic analysis program for linear analog circuits. In fact, it consists of two indipendently parts: the SapecNG framework engine, and the application gui QsapecNG.

5. Simulide

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows

simulide is a circuit simulator software that allows you to test your circuits before prototyping

6. SuperSim

Download Link: click here

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

SmartSim is a free and open source digital logic circuit design and simulation package.