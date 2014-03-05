8 Free And Open Source Simulator Software For Engineers!

Your hunt for free and open source circuit and logic simulator software ends here. Here’s bringing an assorted list of software from the world of FOSS to help you out!

Atithya Amaresh

1. CEDAR

Download Link: http://sourceforge.net/projects/cedarlogic/files/latest/download

Supported OS: Windows

License: Freeware

CEDAR LS is an interactive digital logic simulator to be used for teaching of logic design or testing simple digital designs. It features both low-level logic gates as well as high-level components, including registers and a Z80 microprocessor emulater

2. Logisim

Download Link: http://sourceforge.net/projects/circuit/files/latest/download

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

License: Freeware

Logisim is an educational tool for designing and simulating digital logic circuits. With its simple toolbar interface and simulation of circuits as you build them, it is simple enough to facilitate learning the most basic concepts related to logic circuits.

3. FreeMat

Download Link: http://sourceforge.net/projects/freemat/files/latest/download?source=files

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

License: GPL

FreeMat is a free environment for rapid engineering and scientific prototyping and data processing. It is similar to commercial systems such as MATLAB from Mathworks, and IDL from Research Systems, but is Open Source. FreeMat is available under the GPL license.

4. Logic Gate Simulator

Download Link: http://sourceforge.net/projects/gatesim/files/latest/download

Supported OS: Windows

License: GPL

Logic Gate Simulator is an open-source tool for experimenting with and learning about logic gates. Features include drag-and-drop gate layout and wiring, and user created “integrated circuits”.