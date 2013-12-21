Here’s bringing 10 absolutely free e books which can help you learn more about embedded systems. Starting right from the introduction to embedded system to patterns for embedded systems to programming embedded systems, this sorted list includes almost everything you ever wanted to learn about embedded systems.

1. Embedded Systems – Theory and Design Methodology

Author/s: K. Tanaka

This book is an apt read for those researching on topics of embedded systems like the basic researches, theoretical studies, and practical work.

2. Embedded Systems – High Performance Systems, Apps and Projects

This book is oriented towards the big and wide spectrum subjects of embedded systems which includes topics like parallel computing, application-specific systems, communication architecture, and embedded systems projects.

3. First Steps with Embedded System

Author/s: Byte Craft Limited

Publisher: Byte Craft Limited

If you are an intermediate level programmer who programs microcontrollers using C, this book is a must read for you. The book takes you one step above the basic theory and helps you take your first step in practical programming.

4. Introduction to Embedded Systems – A Cyber-Physical Systems

Author/s: Edward Ashford Lee, Sanjit Arunkumar Seshia

Publisher: Lulu.com (April 13, 2011)

The book seeks to explain the basic embedded systems both as a technology and as a subject of study.

5. Patterns for Time-Triggered Embedded Systems

Author/s: Michael J. Pont

Publisher: Addison-Wesley Professional; 1st edition (July 12, 2001), ebook (2009)

This book takes you through 70 well proven design techniques patterns which can help in enhancing the rapid development and dependability in the embedded systems which are founded on the 8051 microcontroller family.

6. Embedded System Design: A Unified Hardware/Software Approach

Author/s: Frank Vahid and Tony Givargis

Publisher: Wiley; New edition edition (October 17, 2001)

This book will introduce you to with the modern approaches to embedded system design. It presents a unified appearance of software and hardware design to its readers.

7. Embedded Software Development with eCos

Author/s: Anthony J. Massa

Publisher: Prentice Hall (December 5, 2002)

The book is a start-to-finish guide on eCos solution building. It covers everything right from eCos architecture, its installation and configuration, its coding and deployment, and the complete eCos open source development system.

8. Programming Memory-Constrained Networked Embedded Systems

Author/s: Adam Dunkels

Publisher: Mälardalen University Press (2007)

This book concentrates on three basic aspects of programming the networked embedded systems constrained by memory i.e. the TCP/IP, simplifying the event-driven loading, and dynamic loading of the systems.