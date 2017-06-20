How To Free Up Space On Android

Android phones usually come with a decent amount of storage, but can still run out on memory. Let us see how you can get more storage on your Android device(s).

Back up photos and video to Google Photos.

Photos and video take up the most space on Android phones, especially the ones that come with cameras that provide increasingly high megapixel counts.

Download the free Google Photos app from Google Play and in Settings menu, select to back up all photos and video over Wi-Fi. Once the media has transferred to the Cloud, delete these from the phone. Be careful to delete these from Gallery app rather than Google Photos.

Move other files to Google Drive.

In a fashion similar to moving your photos and video to Google Photos, use Google Drive (also free) or any other Cloud storage app to store other files.

The above two steps would help you out even if you are not running low on storage, as you would never lose your media if your device breaks or you lose it. These also help when you are upgrading your phone—makes transferring data easier.

Delete apps and games you do not use.

Some apps and games consume a lot of storage, and if you do not use these, you must delete these. You can download these (including paid ones) later from Google Play to any Android device using your Google ID.

Clear out cached files.

Cached files are little bits of data stored by apps every time you use these. Over time, you can collect an alarming amount of cached data, so to save some space, clear out these old files instantly. Open Settings menu and select Storage. Then, scroll down to and tap on Cached Data. Select OK to clear cached data for all apps.

Delete old downloads.

Every time you download a document from the Web, it gets stored in Downloads folder. Very often you do not need these after using once. Use File Manager app to browse your Downloads folder and delete anything you do not need.

Alternatively, you may have shortcut icon in your app tray. Use that to access the folder.

Move files to a microSD card. If your phone supports a microSD, use it for storing photos, video and other files currently on your phone. Depending on your phone and its operating system, you may not be able to save apps to the microSD card.

If your phone or tablet supports microSD, go ahead and use that. But be sure to check the capacity it can accept; some phones only support a 32GB external card, so there is no point in getting a 128GB card, as it will not work on the said phone.

Add a microSD card, even if your device does not support one.

If your phone or tablet does not support microSD, you can attach one on an ad-hoc basis using a microSD card reader, which connects to your phone’s micro-USB port.

Plug in a flash drive on OTG-enabled Android devices.

These days, most Android devices support USB OTG (on-the-go), which allows you to plug in peripherals such as storage drives. To check if your device supports OTG, use USB OTG Checker app, which is available for free on Google Play.

Get a wireless hard drive.

Last, but not the least, to get more storage on your Android device, use a wireless hard drive. It works exactly the same as a regular portable hard drive, but you connect to it via Wi-Fi.