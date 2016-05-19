In this video, the author is designing an inverter prototype using Arduino board. This inverter takes power from a 12V battery and generates 220V AC output. Various features of the inverter such as low battery cut-off, battery voltage fault are also included in the design.
Courtesy: Shailza Kant Pandey
Hello. Can you help me to design electronic electrical network to change the engine works constant electric current. Where is this kind of circuit to be run on voltage and engine speed and is also working on the same tension. This e-mail my /. Rabie.elkoukabi@gmail.com
hi
engenear
i need diagram circut gamer
plis send me