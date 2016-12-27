Integrated Accelerometer/Gyro Combo Series from Analog Devices Helps Improve Reliability and Accuracy of Automotive Safety Systems

Bangalore, 27th December 2016.—Analog Devices, Inc. today introduced the fully integrated ADXC150x series of inertial combo sensors that brings together best-in-class reliability and accuracy with shock and vibration immunity at a reduced footprint. The integration of up to four degrees of freedom in a single device allows system designers to reduce the size of the electronic control unit (ECU) required in today’s automotive safety systems.

Minimizing these large error sources is mission critical to designing more reliable and accurate automotive safety systems, such as robust Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and rollover detection. These build on traditional chassis control systems already in the vehicle, including the anti-lock braking system, traction control, and yaw control. Current ESC and rollover detection system designs often involve two or more discrete accelerometers and gyroscopes, which offer less shock and vibration immunity while costing more and requiring more board space. The ADXC150x combo sensor family overcomes the substantial challenges associated with integrating an automotive-grade gyroscope and accelerometer in a single package. These innovative combo sensors integrate up to 4 degrees of freedom (DOF) into a single device, which not only reduces component count and expensive, time-consuming custom integration, but also improves inertial sensing accuracy and reliability. Yaw gyro drift over temperature is less than 1 deg/s (typical) and the internal temperature sensor calibrates the output to provide excellent stability across the whole automotive temperature range (−40oC to 105oC). Driven by Analog Devices’ commitment to functional safety, the ADXC150x also features comprehensive electromechanical fail-safe routines and continuously monitors device health to ensure the integrity of the data.