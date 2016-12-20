“Challenge Is How To Process The Massive Scale Of Data Generated”

Engineering data has become essential in business-critical systems and applications. Audio, image, real-time video, motion, machine performance metrics, and other sensor-generated data is being combined with business, transactional, and other IT data to create opportunities for sophisticated analytics on more complex phenomena.

Richard Rovner, vice president of marketing, MathWorks, speaks with Dilin Anand from EFY, about how engineering data is re-shaping the industry. MathWorks is an American privately held corporation that specialises in mathematical computing software.

Q.What according to you are the most exciting happenings in data analytics?

A.We are most excited by engineering driven analytics. Examples of these can be found in smart cars, modern aeroplanes, autonomous vehicles, and even in robotics. It is being driven by real-time availability of massive amounts of engineering data, new machine learning algorithms, big data support, and performance enhancements to analytics and design tools.

Q.How is engineering driven analytics different from traditional analytics?

A.Business intelligence is essentially and primarily about gathering information from traditional sources of data. These include business and transactional data generated by humans that then gets analysed by business intelligence systems. Growth in smart sensors are delivering an large increase in machine-produced data, outpacing human-produced data. Now we have the ability to combine engineering data and traditional transactional data together to gather insights from a much richer data set. That’s the difference.

Q.What are the challenges faced in implemented engineering driven analytics on a full scale?

A.The challenges are in understanding how to process the massive scale of data generated here. You would need to get all the computing and data sources, graphics processing unit (GPU) computation, and all those various methods to compute a large amount of data quickly using statistical methods.

Q.Could you give an example of an exciting application where analytics has been implemented?

A.Analytics are becoming an important part of the embedded systems workflow. One example of this being put into use can be seen in Scania trucks. They have an emergency braking system for their heavy trucks, designed using Model-Based Design with Simulink. The engineering data come in from an on-vehicle radar and camera, and is then analysed by the system to identify if the vehicle needs to slow down or stop. Its analytics uses a mix of sensor fusion and situational analysis to figure out how to apply the brakes.

Q.What was the trigger that enabled this evolution in systems design?

A.The reason for all this change today is that many more engineers and product designers now have the ability to store and process the massive volumes of data available today and to apply powerful machine learning algorithms against all of that data.

Q.Who are the decision makers who are responsible for reviewing and approving the implementation of these solutions?

A.It varies. Some organisations are centralising their approach to data analytics, while others have data analytics groups embedded in business or engineering teams. In our experience, discussions start with the architects and the business teams, but we include the information technology groups since it will be the IT infrastructure that is leveraged to implement these solutions.

Q.What are the bottlenecks faced that are preventing the rapid growth of IoT solutions?

A.In the consumer market, one bottleneck would be ease of use. IOT devices for the broad consumer market must be simple to operate and deliver real value to the user. This is the element that enables adoption of consumer electronics.

In the B2B segment, the bottleneck would be the skills available. This is especially so at the data scientist level and many people are talking about a data scientist shortage. We believe that most firms already do have people in their organisations today that can be data scientists. Engineers and scientists know their domain and can use tools like MATLAB to be their own data scientist today!

Q.How can firms solve the challenge of the skills bottleneck?

A.We believe tools like MATLAB can enable today’s engineers and scientists to be data scientists now and develop engineering-driven analytics systems. Additionally, in thinking about the formation of teams, we’ve also seen more interest in this concept of the T-shaped engineer, who has deep expertise in one domain like controls but also general knowledge of other domains. This concept helps teams of engineers to be very collaborative and solve these types of problems that are inherently multi-domain in nature.