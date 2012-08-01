“We’re looking for partners to assemble semi-knocked-down kits in India”

As part of our series titled ‘Global Trade Opportunities’ where we feature international firms eager to do business in India, Anurag Gaur from electronicsforu.com spoke to Giriprasad.G.V., country manager, Everlight Electronics about their business strategy in India and way forward.

Everlight was established in 1983 as an LED packager with strong vertical supply chain relationships. Since starting with the IT and consumer handheld market, the Taiwan-based company has progressed into all of the major LED markets. From automotive to commercial to non-visible to backlighting and now to general lighting application based marketing has been Everlight’s focus in developing new technologies to ensure optimal performance and functionality on the consumer end. The company strives to be a front runner in understanding all lighting requirements and developing the ‘right LED’ for any given application.

AUGUST 2012: Q. Please share some details about the history of your organisation and its current status?

A. Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd was founded in 1983 in Taipei, Taiwan. The company is playing a critical role in the formation of the global LED industry, while rapidly ascending to become a leading supplier thanks to its dedication to certification, R&D, production, quality, marketing and global customer service.

Q. Can you tell us about your organisation’s products and services?

A. Everlight provides a diverse product portfolio which comprises high-power LEDs, lamps, SMD LEDs, LED lighting modules, digital displays, optocouplers and infrared components for various applications.

Light emitting diodes or LEDs form a part of both through hole and SMD packages. These LEDs are available in the form of visible and infrared technologies which could be used in different kinds of applications such as automotive, signage, sensor, general lighting, flash light and indicator for electronic devices.

Infrared products include IR receivers, photo transistors / diodes, optocouplers, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors and colour sensors.

To leverage on Everlight’s expertise on LED manufacturing, we have complete luminaries including indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, retrofit bulb, and life style lighting by using our LED components.

To provide global service, Everlight has a network of direct branches in USA, Europe, China, Korea, India and Malaysia. We also work with several distributors to provide local support.

Q. What’s your take on India as a market for your products (or services)?

A. In the recent years, India’s energy consumption has been increasing at one of the fastest rates in the world due to population growth and economic development. Despite increasing dependency on commercial fuels, a sizeable quantum of energy requirements (30 per cent of India’s total energy requirement) is still met through imports (read: import of coal / oil to generate power).

It is pertinent to note here that more than 18 per cent of this energy is consumed for lighting. This power shortage can be dealt with LED-general lighting which saves energy to the tune of 40 per cent and more compared to traditional light. This is where our infrared products for industrial /white goods/telecom come into picture to meet the country’s energy demand.

Q. Which products or services do you expect to sell more in a country like India?

A. We expect to see good growth for a number of products this year. These include white LEDs in low and mid power from 0.06W to 0.5W; through hole LEDs which are designed for indication (red, green and yellow), signage such as passenger information system in buses and railways; and infrared products which are designed for sensing application in energy meters, telecom, and white goods.

As far as white LEDs are concerned, we have already captured good share in indoor LED lighting such as tube lights, panel lights, down lights etc.

Q. What is your current strategy or plans with respect to the Indian market?

A. Duty structure restricts us to focus only on component level marketing for LEDs, optocouplers and sensors, among others. Our success in ‘end product’ other than India is a plus point to think of a collaboration locally to market our fixtures too.

We are also exploring possibilities of entering into a strategic partnership to assemble and sell products with our semi-knocked-down (SKD) solutions.

Q. Do you have any presence in India through your own office or partners?

A. Yes. Everlight recently established a branch office in India with an aim to increase presence in the market. We also have several authorised distributors to promote our products in the country. Each distributor has expertise in providing total solutions of LED applications which could help customers design from engineering stage.

Q. Are you looking for more partners including distributors and system integrators for India?

A. We have enough distributors in India. So we are only looking at appointing system integrators for the Indian market.

We want the channel partners to promote lighting fixture or joint venture with local assembly manufacture for lighting fixture since the Indian Government now encourages local assembly. And we also see it as one of the future trends.

Q. What are the challenges you have already experienced and foresee while dealing with the Indian market?

A. The Indian LED market, while offering a host of growth opportunities, attracts too many players. This, in turn, makes India an extremely price-sensitive market and also forces us to compromise quality over price. This kind of scenario also threatens Tier-1 LED manufacturer which provides better quality and service.

Moreover, increasing brand awareness does take time, but it is essential if we want our products or services to stand out among the competition . We are also focussing on the campaign to let Indian consumers know the value of our LEDs despite of price competition.

Q. What have been your marketing initiatives to generate more business in the country?

A. We participate in LED Expo in Delhi every December. Also, we advertise periodically in local magazines specialising in lighting. We plan to gradually increase our advertisements and expand other products too.