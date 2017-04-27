We Aim To Become A leader In IoT In Automation – Ganesh Prasad Kumble

Continuing our interaction with IoT service and solution providers in India, we spoke, to Ganesh Prasad Kumble – President and chief executive officer (CEO) at Bengaluru-based Metagan Technologies, to find out what the facility offers in its bid to deploy effective Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enhancing society.

Here are the excerpts from our interaction with Ganesh Prasad Kumble.

Q. What is the USP of your organisation with respect to IoT?

A. Metagan is a trusted company with its key USP in delivering Modular OEM, ODM, OPM Products & Solutions. We deliver high quality, scalable products and solutions that are backed by strong Intellectual Property & Strategy.

Q. What are the key technologies that you are working on?

A. Diverse domains of IoT such as Edge Computing, AI, Machine Learning, Sensors, Actuators, Automation in Buildings, Automobiles, Agriculture & Industry 4.0.

Q. Any particular elements that you are already known or famous for (even within your community or sector)?

A. Ganesh is a trusted leader in his network for Software, Management & Entrepreneurship. He is also recognized by many MNCs for his immense experience for his IP in the domains of Cloud, Fog & Grid Computing as well as AI, ML & IoT.

He also provides consultation to multi national corporations (MNC) in emerging trends & technologies for rapid business transformation.

Q. What niche do you intent to be a leader in?

A. IPR, ODM, OPM & OEM FOR IoT in Automation.

Q. What are the major features or projects that your team is currently involved in?

A. Actively working with few private and government bodies in delivering safety & security systems for individuals and public masses.

Q. Who all have you partnered with respect to technologies and components and why?

A. We work closely with our trusted suppliers from multiple countries as a viable source for all sorts of components for cost and reliability.

Q. Whom do you target as clients?

A. The business to business (B2B) sector, product companies overseas, along with industrial consortiums, regulatory and government bodies.

Q. How many engineers do you currently have, and how many do you intend to hire in the next 12 months?

A. We are a team of five with complementary skill sets and decades of domain experience. Future hire can’t be speculated as of now.

Q. Do you have an training/internship program?

A. We are open & offer internships to bright and innovative students pursuing technical disciplines and scholars pursuing MTech, MS & PhD from reputed organizations.