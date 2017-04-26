We spoke to Suniel Kumar G, founder and managing director at Bengaluru-based Nexiot Systems regarding the Internet of Things (IoT) specific technologies being built.

Here are the excerpts from our interview with Suniel.

Q. What is the USP of your organisation with respect to IoT?

A. Nexiot has been focusing on building expertise across the technologies needed to build and integrate IoT solutions. We have expertise to consult for setting up end to end IoT solutions.

Our IoT design skills programs division- Nexiot Skills Accelerator (NSA) focuses on IoT design specific skill development programs focussed for Working professionals & Startups.

Nexiot Skills Accelerator ( NSA) provides world class certification programs in IoT domain from Basics to Cutting Edge. The programs are designed in collaboration with Industry leaders in sensors, semiconductors, electronics, cloud service providers & application developers.The programs are offered as Modules, starting from Basics to Advanced implementation depending on the purpose of the participants.

Apart from design consulting, we have our products and solutions for smart resources- environment- wildlife – water – healthcare asset management .

Q. What are the key technologies that you are working on?

A. We are working on wireless sensor networks – Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, LoRa, WiFi & GSM/GPRS. Gateway integration is another area we are building expertise. We are also focusing IoT platforms & IoT Analytics. Applications wise we are working on environment, sustainability and healthcare- asset management.

Q. Any particular elements that you are already known or famous for (even within your community or sector)?

A. Yes, We are recognized for our Sustainability solutions & IoT skills programs. We are recognised as a training provider & also as a IoT startup focussed on environment & sustainability . Our Nexiot Skills Accelerator (NSA) is known amongst the IoT community as one of the best for practical focussed programs- being attended by working professionals from across India & the world including US,Europe & MiddleEast. We support our program members in realizing their ideas through collaborative approach.

Q. What niche do you intent to be a leader in?

A. There are 2 areas we will want to become world leaders :

IoT Design & Consulting for Environment & Sustainability solutions.

We are in the process of scaling up our Nexiot Skills Accelerator (NSA) to become a global leader for IoT Skills programs. We are well placed to accelerate this since we have right foundation and globally experienced mentors as part of the team. We also have right investors support to scale up who support our methodology of hands-on focussed learning.

Q. What are the major features or projects that your team is currently involved in?

A.Our projects currently are focussed on Smart Water Management , Wildlife Monitoring , Healthcare-Asset Monitoring .

Q.Who all have you partnered with respect to technologies and components, and why?

A. Our partners include leading global companies like IBM, Avnet, Kontron, Nordic, Cypress Semi, ST Micro. They enable with technology blocks for offering end to end IoT systems solutions. We also have a string partnership with smaller local companies for integrating solutions.

Q. Whom do you target as clients?

A. Startups- hardware & IoT related, companies of all sizes for design consulting & programs.

We also have government & NGO’s for our sustainability & environment related solutions

Q. How many engineers do you currently have, and how many do you intend to hire in the next 12 months?

A. We have 8 Engineers currently and plan to grow to about 25-30 in next 12 months

Q. Do you have an training/internship program?

A.Yes, our Nexiot Skills Accelerator (NSA)is about training programs for Startups & working professionals. We select interns based on project requirements.

We are selective about interns as we look for long term association who will likely become part of our team eventually after internship.