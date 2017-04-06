Mirasys Ltd., one of the leading suppliers of open platform Video Management and Visual Intelligence Solutions, launches a new generation video management system: Mirasys VMS V8. The new V8 scales more than ever to different size environments, meets customers’ demanding versatile needs and offers several additional applications that improve the efficiency of customers’ daily operations. Mirasys V8 includes three different product variants: Ikon, Entegra and Stratos. Entegra is already available in March, 2017 and the other two variants will be available in the autumn, 2017.

Mirasys VMS V8 is fast and easy to install. Special attention has been paid to the efficient centralized maintenance and management demanded by the networked video management systems. Petri Bäckström, VP of Product Management, says: “Our goal is to get the software deployment costs to less than half of the current level. From the autumn 2017 onwards centralized remote management, diagnostics maintenance and updating of servers, client applications and drivers do not require on-site travel any more. Ready-made templates speed the information input to the system and installation work. User profiles are easy to create, manage, and modify. Servers can be pre-configured before the delivery on site, and pre-installed and pre-configured cameras and applications on servers save time.”

You can fully modify the very modern user interface of the Mirasys VMS V8 based on your unique needs and preferences. The UI is easy to learn for novice users, yet it has powerful features and customization for professional users. In the autumn a new HTML5 browser-based client user interface provides easy access to the Mirasys system from everywhere: desktop, tablet and mobile.

Companies and communities have more cameras and megapixels in use. Frame rates and bitrates have increased and there is a need for more server capacity. Systems simply need to perform better to be able to use the visual information received from the cameras. Petri Bäckström explains: “Mirasys VMS V8 meets and exceeds scalability and performance demands set by the latest camera technologies – giving total freedom in designing the VMS system. Among other things, Mirasys TruStore Technology provides unlimited storage possibilities.”

V8 provides versatile connectivity possibilities with which system integrators can customize and differentiate the service offering per customer. Mirasys VMS has a comprehensive support already in place for thousands of different devices. The possibilities to link video to other information channels and use the improved situational awareness in operations will be more and more important in the future of the video management. This future is supported by the new, intelligent Mirasys Smart Event Management integration platform introduced for external systems and which makes possible the intelligent two-way communication between systems.

Current customers having a networked Mirasys system can get all the V8 benefits for their use as the V8 Master Server supports also V6 and V7 networked VMS servers. For centralized networked system owners, it is not mandatory to upgrade local/individual VMS servers. It is enough to upgrade the Master Server and client applications to V8. Other VMS servers can be updated when the age of the hardware or increased performance demands require it. This means significantly lower TCO.