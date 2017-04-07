5 STEPS To Get A Free GR PEACH Board & a Gift Coupon

Sign up for the GR PEACH Design Contest and you get a free GR PEACH Board (worth $125), as well as a 5$ Amazon Gift coupon. Here’s how you can win in 5 steps!

STEP 1: Click on the “Click here to register” button on the contest homepage (shown with green arrow in picture below).

Users from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore & Thailand can click here to sign up for the contest.

& can for the contest. Users from Australia and New Zealand can sign up by clicking here.

STEP 2: Click on the “Register now!” button (shown with green arrow in picture below).

STEP 3: Fill up the form and submit.

STEP 4: Click on the email confirmation that you received to fill up the remaining page in the form.

Once complete, you will see a page like below. Click on “Go to My Renesas.”

FINAL STEP! Wait for the page to redirect you to the GR Peach Design Contest submission page, and fill it up!

Fill up this page to win a GR-PEACH board as well as a 5$ gift coupon from Amazon.

