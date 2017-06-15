First Integrated, Open, IP-Based Mobile Access Control Solution

Axis Communications, will launch the integration of HID Global’s Mobile Access with its AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller and AXIS Entry Manager software at IFSEC International 2017, which takes place from June 20-22 at London ExCeL. The Axis and HID mobile access control solution meets business demands to support mobile-enabled workforces. The solution enables mobile devices such as smartphones to function as credentials, allowing people to gain access to secured buildings, rooms and areas.

BANGALORE, India – June 12, 2017: Mobile devices and smartphones are ubiquitous today and their functionality continues to advance to include an ever more diverse set of applications, from contactless payments to health tracking. By integrating HID Global’s Mobile Access with its software and door controller, Axis has created a solution which combines the convenience expected in a mobile-first world with the levels of security demanded by businesses and their employees.

“Axis and HID are both well-known, global brands that are partnering together to develop open, IP-based secure access solutions. Mobile credentials are finally gaining greater acceptance and adoption thanks to an increasingly mobile-first perspective. This mobile access control offering demonstrates Axis’ innovative solutions to the market in partnering with a leader such as HID. It is an easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use solution,” says Stephanie Hensler, Axis Communications Director of Business Development, Access Control.”

The HID and Axis mobile access offering is the first IP-based, end-to-end solution. It encompasses everything necessary for small-, medium- or enterprise-sized organizations to deploy mobile access control. The solution includes:

From Axis

· AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller, which makes yes/no decisions about who may enter, in which areas and at what times

· AXIS Entry Manager access control software, which is integrated with HID Mobile Access® Portal and used to set up the systems, add new users and manage mobile IDs

From HID Global:

· HID iCLASS SE and/or multiCLASS SE readers

· HID Mobile Access Portal

· HID Mobile Access App, which is available through the Apple® App Store and Google Play

The solution stores secure identities on smartphones for opening doors and locks instead of managing traditional printed identity credentials. This improves convenience for end users and represents a more cost-effective and simpler way to manage credentials. It also provides the highest levels of security and privacy protection available in access control. The integration features AXIS Entry Manager software to manage all connected AXIS A1001 Network Door Controllers as well as the HID cloud-based portal to manage users and mobile IDs. Other third-party software can also be used for integrating more advanced access management functionalities.