Hindustan Power Contributes 10 % Of The Bihar’s Installed Solar Capacity

· Commissioned a 10 MW solar plant at an investment of INR 81 crores last year.

· The solar plant generates~ 45,000 units of clean energy per day to suffice 15,000 households energy requirement.

· Bihar set to contribute of 2.5 GW of solar by 2022.

April 7, 2017: New Delhi: The Clean energy arm of Hindustan Power commissioned a 10 MW solar plant at Shergati, Gaya in Bihar to power the cumulative solar capacity in Bihar to ~ 100 MWs. The plant commissioned at an investment of INR 81 crores is spread over 56 acres of land using 34920 modules has been generating 45000 units of clean energy per day, since its commissioning in November 2016. The PPA for the 10 MW project has been signed with Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd and the power is evacuated to 33 kV Sherghati Substation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratul Puri, Chairman Hindustan Power said, “To achieve 100 GW target from solar by 2022, the States needs to promote a policy framework that is conducive to the industry and at the same benefits the people. In recent times, Bihar has made a very positive beginning by announcing revised solar target and providing necessary infrastructure support to ramp up the capacity. We are very happy to partner the State of Bihar in achieving its solar targets. Considering India receives solar energy in the region of 5 to 7 kWh/m2/day for 300 to 330 sunny days, we have focussed on developing mid to large sized solar farms in the country. ”

Rajya Ghei, CEO – Domestic Solar, Hindustan Power said, “Our experience of working in Bihar was very good and learning. I must mention the role played by the local administration & Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd officials was very crucial to the timely commissioning of the project. I must acknowledge and thank my team for working round the clock and establishing newer benchmarks in commissioning of the plant.”

With a current solar capacity of ~ 600MW, the company is one of the key players championing the adoption of solar on mass scale in India. The clean energy arm of the company is generating carbon savings of approx 720000 tonnes per year.