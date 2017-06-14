HO1 Series: Fixed Input, Non-Isolated Adjustable Output Power Supply

MORNSUN announced high-voltage output power supply HO1 series recently. The series addresses applications of portable devices with ultrasonic technology including ultrasonoscope, pile test instrument, ultrasonic thickness gauge, non-metallic ultrasonic testing detector for concrete, and electrostatic printing, high voltage bias, industrial control, medical chemical industry, scientific experiment and so on. Distinguished advantages of HO1 series are as follows.

(1) 12V fixed input voltage, 0-600V continuous output with linear adjustable function

Adjustable output voltages of 200-1200V (0-200V, 0-600V, 0-800V, 0-1000V, 0-1200V optional) are available depending on different requirements. HO1 series offers 600V high voltage to power ultrasonic detector, forms high voltage pulse at probe chip by drive circuit and results in pulsed ultrasound for high-frequency mechanical oscillation after electro-acoustic conversion.

(2) Operating temperature ranging from -40°C to +85°C without any derating

Internal devices of high-voltage output power supply are subject to pressure of high voltage. On the other hand, high temperature means high pressure. Both of them demand higher product reliability. MORNSUN HO1 series has an wide operating temperature range without any derating, high reliable.

(3) Temperature coefficient ≤ ±0.01%/℃, time coefficient ≤ ±0.05%/hour, output ripple as low as 15mVp-p (typ.);

Stable output of HO1 series has no deviation for environmental changes, making portable devices’ testing results more accurate.

(4) CE meet CISPR22/EN55022 CLASS A, without external components

RE meet CISPR22/EN55022 CLASS B, without external components

HO1 series offers excellent EMC performance, better compatible system design, less electromagnetic interference to sensitive acquisition circuit, and more sensitive and accurate measurements.

In addition, HO1 series also has output short circuit and over-current protections to meet specific environment applications. These applications include but are not limited to ultrasonoscope, photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), avalanche photodiodes, solid-state detectors, EO lens, piezo devices, capacitor charging fields. These converters offer a cost effective solution with high-quality performance in the industry.

Application:

Features: