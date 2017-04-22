Incubation Centre IIT PATNA: The Launch Pad of Innovation in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing

Thank you ICIITP: ESDM Startup was my dream, you made it my future

The Incubation centre is nestled within the pristine and sprawling 500-acre campus of IIT PATNA. It is a non-for-profit institution where creativity and innovations are encouraged among entrepreneurs. IC IITP intends to focuses on innovations through start-ups and projects based on ELECTRONIC SYSTEM DESIGN & MEDICAL ELECTRONICS .The mission of IC is to provide a rich and encouraging platform to the potential innovators, scientists, students, manufactures, entrepreneurs and investors for providing a rich culture of IITP and fostering the technology generated for societal benefits. It is a project associated with Make in India initiative with funding from MEITY(Govt. Of India) and Govt. Of Bihar.

We offer you:

Start-up companies can avail fully furnished offices, meeting rooms as well as internet and communication facilities. It is well equipped with the cutting edge technology that is particularly suitable for ESDM and Medical Electronics start-ups and provides state-of-art and end to end laboratories for Electronic System Design, PCB Design and manufacturing, Micro-Fabrication(MEMS),Testing and Calibration with Mechanical packaging of the product. Innovators are well mentored to shape their idea into the respective product by the experts all over from the India, eg. Experts from IITs and Medical experts from institutions like AIIM Delhi. It provides all sorts of help which is needed from basic development of the product to the time of releasing it into the market, for e.g. Legal, Marketing and Promotions and IP Rights etc. Not a less, A seed fund of INR ten lacks will be provided with accessibility to investors for more funding.

One of the Incubatee (Start-Up Company) Bionic Hope Pvt Ltd says that they had the dream to do something special in Medical Electronics and with the help of IC IITP they got the guidance direction and resource to fulfill their dream.

Opportunity and Growth:

Despite the promising state of market, the Indian ESDM segment is highly dependent on import. Estimated at USD & billion by 2020, only medical electronics market is expected to be very attractive. ICIITP is making regular effort to help you with startup and Make in India initiative.

Partner/ Entrepreneur/ mentors

We are open to discuss your initiative for partnership for social benefits.

So if you have an Idea for your own startup company then Incubation Centre is open to accept the proposals throughout the year. One can send the proposals at the email id manager_ic@iitp.ac.in:

Contact Details: 0612 302 8545/6/7.