Industry Standard Connector

Harwin’s Industry Standard Connectors offer a wide range of 1.27mm pitch (Archer), 2.00mm pitch (M22) and 2.54mm pitch (M20) interconnects for pin header and sockets systems.

The full range features:

Conventional pin sizes for industry standard connections

Twin-beam connection system on female sockets

Tape & reel packaging available for all surface mount connectors, for automated assembly systems

Cable options for all pitch sizes

Jumper socket for programming capabilities

Customizable pin header variants available on demand

Recent additions to the range include:

Single row options in male and female at 1.27mm pitch

Horizontal SMT sockets for 2mm and 2.54mm pitch

Vertical SMT headers with location pegs in 2mm and 2.54mm pitch

The range extensions bring greatly increased choice to design engineers, to suit an increased variety of PCB layouts. Additionally, all of the new surface mount connectors are available supplied in Tape & Reel packaging, for use with automated pick and place assembly.

Variety of Applications

There are applications across many markets for the new model variants, including: industrial drives, transformers and control systems; test & measurement equipment; navigation systems and marine displays; IoT applications such as smart meters, sensors and tracking. LED light strips also benefit from the increased design and production flexibility of these new Harwin interconnects.

Industry Standard

All Harwin’s Industry Standard Connectors conform to current conventions for pin header and socket systems, backed by Harwin’s renowned reputation, ensuring confidence in quality, confidence in supply (all ranges are stocked throughout the Harwin global network) and full technical support, including fast turnaround of samples on request.

For more detail, please contact sales@harwinasia.com or visit our website www.harwinasia.com