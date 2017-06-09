Industry’s First 450 Mbps LTE-Advanced Automotive-Grade Module

LE940A9 LTE Cat 9 nested form factor family of secure, automotive-grade smart modules deliver wired broadband-like speed to power next generation connected car platforms

New Delhi, June 7, 2017 – Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today introduced the LE940A9 smart module, the industry’s first automotive-grade module to support LTE Advanced Category 9 (Cat 9) networks. The series offers three multi-band, multi-mode variants, including Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE), and is optimized for automobile manufacturers to deploy next generation connected car technology in top world markets.

The LE940A9, the latest addition Telit’s popular xE940 family of automotive-grade modules, delivers 450 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds with extremely low latency and advanced security, enabling the next wave of automobile industry’s applications and services which also serve as a springboard for autonomous driving.

Digital transformation is driving the evolution of the connected car with major improvements in driver safety, new revenue streams, and an immersive connected experience. With government safety mandates around the globe, added advancements in the connected world, there is greater demand for more value-add services and feature-rich in-vehicle applications. From commercial and consumer telematics services, to autonomous driving and driver assistance features, along with a host of other applications dependent on remote software updates, including infotainment; secure, wired broadband-like speed is now a requirement. The evolution to high-speed wireless connectivity is only possible if powered by LTE Advanced, with little to no lag time, for the applications to work.

“In addition to serving as a significant advancement for the connected car industry, the LE940A9 series is a powerful testament to Telit’s continued technology leadership enabling the future of the connected car worldwide,” said Yossi Moscovitz, CEO of Telit Automotive Solutions. “Not only does the LE940A9 enable unprecedented applications with the speed and low latency of Cat 9 of the multi-mode variants but also simplifies integration and reduces costs that help accelerate the development of our OEM partners’ global roadmaps.”

The LE940A9 powers the entire connected car platform, supporting current needs while including advanced features that enable future integration of up-coming value-added, telematics and managed services. The module can run in-vehicle applications inside a secure processing environment from the built-in application processor, storage and memory. Automotive application programs can run entirely and securely on the module itself protected by advanced cyber-security capabilities.

LE940A9 Features

Worldwide GNSS support: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS support.

Advanced security addresses industry demands: Features include secure boot, secure storage and more.

Future-proof technology with multi-radio access technology for exceptional coverage: 3GPP Release 11, LTE-Advanced with Carrier Aggregation (3xCA) support, and 3G/2G fallback delivers widest possible combination of connection technologies with always-on communications, particularly in life-critical situations.

Safety-first: Supports eCall, ERA GLONASS, other regulatory and safety standards, and is VoLTE-ready (voice over LTE) with circuit-switch fallback (CSFB) to 3G or 2G aligned with regional requirements.

Design-once-use-anywhere: The LE940A9 40×40 mm LGA form factor nests with the 34x40mm Telit xE920 automotive module family, offering the OEM or tier-one integrator, superior flexibility to address economic, feature and regional requirements with a single device design.

Automotive-grade: Ruggedized, mechanically robust package with excellent thermal characteristics for effective heat dissipation. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, it is suitable for demanding applications and environments. Telit designs and manufactures automotive modules per ISO TS16949 processes to ensure quality and compliance with automotive OEM and tier-one supply chains requiring the certification.