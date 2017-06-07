J-Link EDU Mini – A low cost J-Link Focused on the Education Sector

Hilden, Germany – 6th June, 2017 – In another move to address demands from the educational community for professional but low-cost development tools , SEGGER introduces the J-Link EDU mini. Big things come in this small package, as it offers all of the advanced features associated with a commercial J-Link solution while being priced at only $18. These include the use of SEGGER’s leading IDE Embedded Studio, Ozone Debugger and GDB Server, as well as other powerful visualization tools, such as SystemView and J-Scope.

The only limitations are on the permitted use for educational purposes, speed of the probe (up to 200 kByte/sec) and the usage for Cortex-M targets via the SWD interface.

Any tool or IDE that supports J-Link debug probes will simply work with J-Link EDU mini, including SEGGER Embedded Studio, which can also be used without limitation for educational purposes. This covers tools running under Windows, Linux and MacOS X. Regardless of the development environment, the J-Link EDU mini is able to download directly into Flash memory and debug programs executing in Flash or RAM. It even comes with the ability to set an unlimited number of breakpoints in Flash memory. At only 50 mm x 18 mm (2″ x 3/4″), its compact form factor saves valuable desk space.

“At SEGGER, we have been making professional tools available to students and hobbyists for a long time and will continue to do so. This is to make it possible for aspiring young engineers from around the globe to get familiar with and learn how to such tools early in their careers. Making J-Link functionality available at such a low price is another effort to create equal opportunities and ensure our technology is accessible to everyone,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER Microcontroller.