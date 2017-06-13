NIT Agartala Students Win Synopsys India Custom Design Contest

Bengaluru, June12, 2017 – Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Biswaranjan Pati and Subhajit Das from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, have won first place in Synopsys India’s third annual Custom Design Contest. Engineering students from across India participated in the contest and used Synopsys’ analog/mixed-signal tools, including Galaxy™ Custom Designer schematic editor, HSPICE™ simulator, CustomExplorer™ Ultra mixed-signal verification, IC Validator physical verification and StarRC™ extraction to design a complete schematic, run simulations and create a DRC/LVS-clean layout. Teams were required to use a 32/28-nanometer interoperable process design kit (iPDK) enabling state-of-the-art IC design in an educational environment. The judging committee members, consisting of Synopsys technical staff, selected the winners based on the functionality and efficiency of their design and their team’s productivity.

“We were eager to participate in Synopsys’ Design Contest and have access to industry-leading EDA tools from Synopsys that enabled state-of-the-art integrated circuit design in an educational environment,” said Biswaranjan Pati, participant from NIT Agartala. “We are privileged to win this honor and enjoyed the learning process of designing complex integrated circuits collaboratively with Synopsys’ industry-leading EDA experts and are now confident to solve more complex real-world design challenges.”

“The Synopsys Design Contest epitomizes exceptional collaboration between academia and industry that expands the semiconductor ecosystem in India,” said Professor Sambhunath Pradhan of the NIT Agartala. “The contest offered students significant insights, as well as exposure to industry best practices with regards to protocol specifications for next-generation designs.”

To expand upon its collaborative relationships with universities across South India and further develop the semiconductor ecosystem, Synopsys has partnered with Nanochip Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based company offering education and training services. The partnership will help Synopsys bridge the industry-academia gap and advance its mission of collaborating with academia to foster the next generation of technologists.

“We aim to nurture our relationships with academia across India by providing students with access to the tools and technology that will help prepare them for challenges in the ‘Smart Everything’ era we live in,” said Dr. Pradip K. Dutta, corporate vice president and managing director for Synopsys India. Congratulating the winning team, Dutta added, “Our goal is to create an ecosystem that inspires the next wave of innovative design for EDA, IP and software security, and this contest is a stepping stone in that direction.”