PowerPro Cloud-based Management Tool for iHP Intelligent High Power Systems

HONG KONG [19 June, 2017] — Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced the PowerPro cloud-based management tool for its iHP series intelligent, configurable high power systems. This high-level software graphical user interface enables users to control and monitor all functions on one or multiple iHP systems using a standard web browser and internet connection.

Users of Artesyn’s PowerPro tool can create a custom dashboard to configure and monitor their iHP series power systems. It includes powerful features such as remote monitoring, custom alerts, an easy-to-use scripting language, and user management across an entire company. The PowerPro tool also incorporates widget-based graphical script creation that allows users to write their own process control routines. As a web-based application, Artesyn’s PowerPro tool is platform independent and can be used with any operating system and device using a web browser without the need to install drivers.

Artesyn’s iHP series is the industry’s first configurable intelligent high power system with medical and industrial safety approvals. The new modular power system provides

accuracy, resolution and stability as either a programmable voltage or current source. It provides up to 24 kW in 3 kW increments and can be configured for up to eight outputs using a wide variety of plug-in modules that address a large range of voltages and currents. Developers can use either an analog or digital interface to their system, supporting standard communications protocols, including CANbus, Ethernet and RS485.