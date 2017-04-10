Rohde & Schwarz First Test System Selected By Qualcomm To Characterize 5G RF Transceiver

Rohde & Schwarz will supply test and measurement solutions to Qualcomm Technologies to produce engineering samples of Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G RF Transceiver SDR051 in readiness for 5G network deployment.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI), a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has selected a RF test system from Rohde & Schwarz to test and characterize its first generation 5G RF transceiver (SDR051). Qualcomm Technologies’ decision was based on the superior performance of the selected instrumentation and the level of application support from Rohde & Schwarz during the evaluation process.

Qualcomm Technologies announced its Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem platform in October 2016, designed to support download speeds of up to 5 Gbps, initially using very wide bandwidths available in the 28 GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) band. Sampling of the Snapdragon X50 chipset is expected to begin in the second half of this year, preceded by thorough testing and characterization of performance.

Superior technical parameters and the demonstrated performance, stability and reliability required in a production and manufacturing environment, convinced Qualcomm Technologies to select Rohde & Schwarz to provide 5G production test systems. The newly designed production and manufacturing R&S TS7830 RF test systems are based on the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S FSW43 signal and spectrum analyzer, supplemented by additional equipment, components and automation software. The systems are supplied as a fully featured 5G turnkey solution.

The R&S SMW200A is the only instrument available in the market today that provides signal generation capabilities of up to 2 GHz bandwidth and 40 GHz RF frequency within a single instrument. The R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer family offers frequency support up to 85 GHz, including pre-selection that ensures single-sweep measurements versus double sweep measurements for image suppression and thus saves test time. An external harmonic mixer provides an easy-to-use extension to support RF frequencies up to 110 GHz. A recent upgrade enables the R&S FSW to be the only signal and spectrum analyzer available in the market today to support up to 1.2 GHz internal analysis bandwidth.

“This announcement proves the commitment of Rohde & Schwarz to the wireless industry to provide innovative test tools and solutions that allow the testing of 5G devices and infrastructure equipment,” said Roland Steffen, Executive Vice President and Head of Rohde & Schwarz Test and Measurement Division. “We are pleased to be selected by Qualcomm Technologies and are looking forward to taking our successful relationship to the next level while working together on every aspect of 5G.”