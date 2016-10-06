There is a lot of confusion among students when it comes to projects. Now-a-days almost everybody is aware of Android and its features. Android projects are a preferable option because of its fast growing trend. Even though there are a lot of Android project ideas over the internet, it is either too complex or out of trend. So we have listed out the top 20 Android project ideas which are simple to build and as well as in trend.

Android Project Ideas: Home automation system

The first project among Android Project Ideas. This home automation circuit is built around an Arduino board, Bluetooth module and a 3-channel relay board. The number of channels depends on the number of appliances you wish to control. The software program for home automation using Android app is written in arduino programming language called Processing. Arduino is programmed using Arduino IDE software. The app on your Smartphone sends data when you click on buttons or feed voice commands via Bluetooth in the mobile to Bluetooth module connected with Arduino board. Received data pin of the Bluetooth module is connected to Arduino. Arduino processes the received data and controls the relay board accordingly.

Android controlled robot

This is a robot that can be controlled using an app running on an Android phone. The software for the robot is written in Arduino programming language. The Arduino UNO is programmed using Arduino IDE. The control commands for the robot are sent from the phone using the app. The related data corresponding to control commands is sent through Bluetooth. Data transmitted by the phone is received by Bluetooth module in the robot. The received data is fed to the microcontroller which processes the data and drives motors accordingly.

DC motor control by Android

DC motor controller by Android is developed to control the speed of the DC motor in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction. For this, DC motor is interfaced to the 8051 microcontroller. A Bluetooth modem is used to receive direction commands and PWM commands. When an Android device sends commands, it is received by the Bluetooth modem which then sends the commands to the microcontroller. The microcontroller controls the DC motor through motor driver. LCD display is used to show the status and the speed of the DC motor. The android application is used to control the entire system. The start button is first clicked to start the motor and then the motor can run in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

Railway level gate control

The system allows user to easily open and close the railway gate through the use of a simple android based application. It operates by providing the opening and closing functionality of a railway gate by sending commands through an android application. The remote controlling application is provided through an android application. A Bluetooth device attached to the railway gate is used to receive commands. These commands are then passed on to an 8051 microcontroller which then performs the required action. On receiving opening command, it drives the motors to open the gate and closes the gate on receiving the close commands. It does this by driving the motor through a driver IC to achieve this functionality.

