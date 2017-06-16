Unique DC/DC Converter Combines True Fixed Frequency And Ultra-Fast Transient Response With Integrated Compensation

TI’s stackable 16-V input, 40-A SWIFT DC/DC buck converter features innovative control topology

INDIA and DALLAS (June 12, 2017) – Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today introduced the industry’s first 16-V input, 40-A synchronous DC/DC buck converter with an internally compensated advanced-current-mode (ACM) control topology supporting frequency synchronization. TI’s TPS543C20 SWIFT converter provides enhanced efficiency by integrating its latest generation of low resistance high- and low-side MOSFETs into a thermally efficient small-footprint package. Designers can stack two converters side by side to drive loads up to 80 A for processors in space-constrained and power-dense applications in various markets, including wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud computing, and data storage systems.

The unique internally compensated ACM control topology with fast transient response maintains stability over a wide range of input and output voltages. What makes ACM different is that it is an emulated peak-current-mode control topology that internally generates a ramp with the ability to dynamically adjust for stability over a wide range of operating switching frequencies. This provides the best of both traditional fixed frequency for low noise operation and constant on-time (COT) control for fast transient without external compensation. Read the blog post, “Lightning-fast internally compensated ACM topology – what can it do for you?” and the “Control-Mode Quick Reference Guide” to understand the difference between TI’s various control modes.

TPS543C20 key features and benefits

Provides greater than 90 percent efficiency at a 40-A peak-load current.

– Maintains 0.5 percent reference-voltage accuracy over temperature and full differential remote-voltage sensing to meet the voltage-accuracy requirements of deep submicron processors.

– Provides up to 80 A at point-of-load when stacking two converters.