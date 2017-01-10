in this video, the author has made a circuit which takes 12VDC as an input and generates 220VDC as an output. This SMPS circuit can be used to power up your Laptop charger inside a car or from any 12V Battery.

Note: Remember the output is DC, so don’t try to put any inductive load on this as this is not an inverter. This is a DC to DC converter.

Inside a laptop charger the first stage is rectifier, so whether you provide DC or AC waveform to Laptop’s charger, it will be converted into DC only and then it is processed again to some lower voltage dc i.e 19V.

Parts Used: