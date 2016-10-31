This DIY KVM switch (“Keyboard, Video and Mouse”) is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one set of keyboard, video monitor, and a mouse. Although multiple computers are connected to the KVM, typically only one computer can be controlled at any given time. Modern devices have also added the ability to share other peripherals like USB devices and audio etc.
