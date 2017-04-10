The most significant transformational changes in industry so far have been triggered by technological advancements – shifts of magnitude high enough to be called ‘revolutions’. The next industrial revolution is happening now, and powering it is a wave of technology innovations that are unprecedented. Each revolution in the past has brought about a fundamental change in the way industry operates, efficiency of operations and the scaling needed to be useful in the society but this time it is going to be beyond just industry. This is going to touch the lives of every one of us – in how we behave, how we interact with our environment and other people, and how objects and people blend into a unified system resulting in an unprecedented efficiency every system. The resultant effect is not just for individuals, systems but for nations as well. This new industrial revolution will increase the GDP of nations that adopt this change most quickly and most comprehensively.