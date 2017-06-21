Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is an automatic identification method, relying on storing and remotely retrieving data using devices called RFID tags or transponders. RFID is a technology that incorporates the use of electromagnetic or electrostatic coupling in the radio frequency(RF) portion of the electromagnetic spectrum to uniquely identify an object, animal, or person.
Upon completion of the presentation you will be able to understand:
- What is RFID?
- RFID History
- Working principle of RFID Technology?
- RFID Components
- RFID Reader
- RFID Antenna
- RFID Tags
- RFID System Basics
- Why RFID?
- Application area of RFID
- Application Examples