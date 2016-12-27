Innovation is proliferating like anything today. The IoT has brought in the innovation to a very different level where everybody is trying to define it in their own way and to leverage it in a different way. When Design Engineers are working on new designs and technologies, it is very important for them to understand the standardisation perspective.
Moderator: Narang.N. Kishor, Convenor of the Panel on ‘Smart Infrastructure’ by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mentor & Principal Design Architect, Narnix Technologies Pvt Ltd
Members:
1. Anuj Ashokan, Manager Technology, Tata Teleservices Limited.
2. Bipin Pradeep Kumar, Gaia Smart Cities
3. Dr. Vinosh James, Qualcomm
4. Martin Wooley, Bluetooth SIG
5. M Vinod Kumar, Tejas Networks
6. PVG Menon, VANN Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
7. Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Director Standards & Technology, IEEE India
8. Subramaniam (Subu), Intel