Conference Talk: How To Build A Device That Keeps The Doctor Away

This talk focuses on designing consumer medical devices. The talk starts with a general understanding of the medical device domain and on the consumerisation of medical devices. It will then go into the challenges and solutions of designing consumer medical devices, working with data collection and analytics, and building an IoT-enabled consumer medical device.

A BREAKDOWN OF THE TALK:

• Understanding the Consumer and Medical Device domains

• Importance of personal fitness and consumerisation of Medical Devices

• Designing Consumer Medical Devices

• Data collection and analytics – helps prevention of health issues

• IoT revolution and healthcare”

05_How to build a device that keeps the doctor away from EFY on Vimeo.