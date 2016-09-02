The video covers following topics – structer of Silicon atom, doping, N type doping, P type doping, working of Diode, working of NPN transistor and dual stage amplification.
This video demonstrates working of a Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT) with it's practical applications such as transistor as an amplifier and as a switch. Along with transistor working of diode is also explained in the video.
