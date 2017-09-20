Automation allows the benefit of automating tasks and minimizing human involvement. This has led to a lot of people working on automation projects, as these are fun to create and have around the house. Here we look at some automation projects that you can use around your house to reduce effort. Many of these automation projects use Arduino, these should also provide a learning experience into automation systems. If you have some automation projects you would like added to the list, let us know in the comments section below.

Voice Controlled Home Automation System

This is a project for a voice controlled home automation system to control appliances with your voice through an Android app. An Arduino Mega board is used for controlling the relay through which an appliance is switched on/off. You can modify the Android app to add more functions. The circuit consists of Arduino Mega 2560 board for comparing the input string received through Bluetooth with the stored string to give output and control the relay.

This project is available at: Voice controlled home automation system.

Home Automation System Using a Simple Android App

Nowadays, people have smartphones with them all the time. So, it makes sense to use these to control home appliances. Presented here is a home automation system using a simple Android app, which you can use to control electrical appliances with clicks or voice commands. Commands are sent via Bluetooth to Arduino Uno. So, you need not get up to switch on or switch off the device while watching a movie or doing some work. The home automation circuit is built around an Arduino Uno board, Bluetooth module HC-05 and a 3-channel relay board.

This project is available at: Home automation system using a simple android app.

Home Automation System

Today we are surrounded by smart devices that can make decisions on their own without much human intervention. Our home can also be made smart by implementing a real-time home automation system that monitors parameters like power consumption and human presence. Home automation may include centralised control of electrical devices including lightings, appliances and security. Presented here is a touch-control based home automation system that can control up to six electrical devices. It also has a separate keyboard interface module for troubleshooting and system settings.

This project is available at: Home automation system.

Arduino Based GSM Home Security System

This project is designed using normally-closed reed switches connected to doors and windows and additional passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors to detect movement of a burglar or an unwanted intruder in your home. The security system can dial up to two phone numbers to alert you. It can also send text message to one of the numbers.

The project is available at: Arduino based home security system.

Restaurant Menu Ordering System

Automation systems are increasing in day to day life. Applications like home and industrial automation reduce man power while increasing the efficiency. Here in this project let us see how automated menu for ordering food in restaurants can happen. In these modern days the number of restaurants are increasing. They also require very fast processing for serving food to the customers. With the increasing number of customers, it would require more man power, since the current situation has become hectic for the restaurants. Also changes in the hardcopy of the menu can’t happen. This system was proposed using some simple electronic components.

This project is available at: Restaurant menu ordering system.

RF Based Multiple Device Control

Here we describe how to control electrical and electronic gadgets from a remote location using radio frequency (RF) transmission. An RF interface is used instead of infrared (IR) to avoid the drawbacks of an IR interface. Besides, RF has a longer range. The signal is transmitted by an RF transmitter and received by an RF receiver to switch on or switch off the desired device. This system can be used to control up to fifteen devices.

This project is available at: RF based multiple device control.

See and Speak Using Raspberry Pi

Imagine a machine that can see and speak, and is fully portable. It is surprising, right? In this article, we present a system based on Raspberry Pi, or Raspi, that can see and speak. It takes pictures of text content around its vicinity from the webcam attached to Raspi, converts it to speech and speaks out the text through a headphone or speaker connected to its audio jack.

This project is available at: See and speak using raspberry pi.

PC Based Equipment Controller

Presented here is a Windows based equipment controller project that can control up to eight electrical devices using a personal computer. Connecting a computer to external devices is becoming essential in our day-to-day life for automation. But to communicate to a device we need a common communication protocol such as a serial COM port, USB or wireless connectivity. Here we have used the serial communication protocol to control the devices.

This project is available at: PC based equipment controller.

Home Media Centre with Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi and your LED/LCD TV could be a very interesting combination to try out various DIY projects at home. One such great project is converting your LED/LCD TV into a smart TV and/or a local home media centre. The overall process of turning your LED TV into a smart TV and/or home media centre is mentioned as well. But before we start, it is assumed that you are familiar with home-networking concepts of IP address, secure shell (SSH) and Telnet access for Raspberry Pi, setting up OS image on SD card to boot Raspberry Pi, etc.

This project is available at: Home Media Centre with Raspberry Pi.

Programmable Industrial On-Off Timer with RF Remote

In most of the modern manufacturing and processing industries, there is complete industrial automation through sophisticated hardware and software like programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Microcontroller-based embedded systems play significant role in industrial automation. One such widely used system is the programmable timer.

This project is available at: Programmable Industrial On-Off Timer with RF Remote.

Wireless Equipment Control Using AT89C51

Here is a microcontroller based wireless equipment controller that can switch on or switch off up to four devices at a desired time interval set by the user in the transmitter. The devices can be controlled remotely up to 30 metres from the transmitter. In the transmitter, an LCD module is used to show the device numbers and pre-set control time for the devices (00 to 99 seconds). Concepts of wireless RF communication and automation with AT89C51 microcontroller are used here.

The project is available at: wireless equipment control using AT89C51

Microcontroller-Based DC Motor Controller

Motion control plays a vital role in industrial automation. Manufacturing plants in industries like chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic and textile, all require motion control. And it may be a flat-belt application, flow control application or mixing of substances. Different types of motors—AC, DC, servo or stepper—are used depending upon the application. Of these, DC motors are widely used because controlling a DC motor is somewhat easier than other kinds of motors. Using the DC drive you can program the motion of the motor, i.e., how it should rotate.

The project is available at DC motor controller.

Let us know if you enjoyed this list of automation projects. Also if you have some automation projects not covered here, send them in through the comments section below.