There is a lot of confusion among students when it comes to projects. Now-a-days almost everybody is aware of Android and its features. Android projects are a preferable option because of its fast growing trend. Even though there are a lot of Android projects over the internet, it is either too complex or out of trend. So we have listed out the top 20 Android projects which are simple to build and as well as in trend.

Android Projects: Home automation system

The first android project is this home automation circuit built around an Arduino board, Bluetooth module and a 3-channel relay board. The number of channels depends on the number of appliances you wish to control. The software program for home automation using Android app is written in Arduino programming language called Processing. Arduino is programmed using Arduino IDE software. The app on your Smartphone sends data when you click on buttons or feed voice commands via Bluetooth in the mobile to Bluetooth module connected with Arduino board. Receive data pin of the Bluetooth module is connected to Arduino. Arduino processes the received data and controls the relay board accordingly.

More information about this project is available at: Home automation system using Android

Android controlled robot

This is a robot that can be controlled using an app running on an Android phone. The software for the robot is written in Arduino programming language. The Arduino UNO is programmed using Arduino IDE. The control commands for the robot are sent from the phone using the app. The related data corresponding to control commands is sent through Bluetooth. Data transmitted by the phone is received by Bluetooth module in the robot. The received data is fed to the microcontroller which processes the data and drives motors accordingly.

More details are available at: Android phone controlled Robot

DC motor control by Android

DC motor controller by Android is developed to control the speed of the DC motor in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction. For this, DC motor is interfaced to the 8051 microcontroller. A Bluetooth modem is used to receive direction commands and PWM commands. When an Android device sends commands, it is received by the Bluetooth modem which then sends the commands to the microcontroller. The microcontroller controls the DC motor through motor driver. LCD display is used to show the status and the speed of the DC motor. The android application is used to control the entire system. The start button is first clicked to start the motor and then the motor can run in both clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

More details are available at: DC motor control by android

Railway level gate control

The system allows user to easily open and close the railway gate through the use of a simple android based application. It operates by providing the opening and closing functionality of a railway gate by sending commands through an android application. The remote controlling application is provided through an android application. A Bluetooth device attached to the railway gate is used to receive commands. These commands are then passed on to an 8051 microcontroller which then performs the required action. On receiving opening command, it drives the motors to open the gate and closes the gate on receiving the close commands. It does this by driving the motor through a driver IC to achieve this functionality.

More details are available at: Android controlled Railway Level Gate Control

Voice controlled robotic vehicle

The integration of control unit with Bluetooth device is done to capture and read the voice commands. The robotic vehicle then operates as per the command received via android application. The android controlling system provides a good interactive GUI that makes it easy for the user to control the vehicle. The transmitter uses an android application required for transmitting the data. The receiver end reads these commands and interprets them into controlling the robotic vehicle. The android device sends commands to move the vehicle in forward, backward, right and left directions. After receiving the commands, the microcontroller operates the motors in order to move the vehicle in four directions.

More details about this project is available at: Voice controlled Robotic Vehicle

Wireless robotic arm

The commands are sent to the receiver to control the movement of the robot either to move forward, backward and left or right using android application device. Four motors are interfaced to the microcontroller where two motors are used for arm and gripper movement of the robot while the other two motors are used for the body movement. The android application device transmitter acts as a remote control that has the advantage of adequate range, while the receiver end Bluetooth device is fed to the microcontroller to drive DC motors via motor driver IC for necessary work. Remote operation is achieved by any smartphone/tablet etc. This system can be enhanced by interfacing it with a wireless camera so that the person controlling it can view operation of the arm and gripper remotely.

More information is available at: Robotic Arm wirelessly controlled by android

Military spying and bomb disposal robot

This system makes use of robotic arm as well as robotic vehicle which helps not only to enter an area involving high risk but also to pick whatever object it wants to. The system also includes night vision camera which will not only allow viewing whatever will be recorded in day time but also during night. It sends commands to the receiving circuit mounted on the vehicle through android device application. The receiving circuit involves 8051 microcontroller and a Bluetooth device which receives commands sent by the Android app. This application involves both robotic arm and robotic vehicle so that the system can not only be used to enter a high risk area but also to pick, move and place whichever objects it wants to. Each and every movement of the vehicle will be recorded and can be viewed in a PC wirelessly.

More about this is available at: Android Military Spying and Bomb disposal Robot

Remote password security

The system is configured to allow authorized person with a password. A password changing provision is also provided along with it. The password entering feature is providing through remote access. Remote access is provided with the use of an android application that can run on any android device. The app provides an interactive GUI for this system. The system is operated using a microcontroller. An EEPROM is used to store the user password. The password entered through the android device is received through Bluetooth receiver and then passed on to microcontroller which then processes it and then checks its validity by comparing against user stored password. Our system uses a door that would be unlocked on entering the right password.

More details about this are available at: Android controlled Remote Password Security

Circuit breaker

The main component in the circuit is a microcontroller. A 4×3 keypad is used to enter the password. The password which is entered is compared with the predefined password. If entered password is correct then the corresponding electrical line is turned ON or OFF. In this project a separate password is provided to each electrical line. Activation and deactivation of the line (circuit breaker) is indicated by the load. Lamps are connected through the relays. A 16*2 LCD is used to display the information.

More details about this is available at: Android circuit breaker

Induction motor with 7 segment display

Android mobile or any device acts as a transmitter through Bluetooth, which is then received by Bluetooth receiver interfaced to a microcontroller. Each time, data sent by android application is executed by the microcontroller to deliver delayed firing pulses to the thyristor through optical isolation. The power to the load connected in series with the thyristor is controlled, based on the received signal. Also the firing angle is displayed on a 7-segment display. A lamp load shall be provided in place of a motor whose varying intensity demonstrates the varying power to the motor for speed control.

More details are available at: Android controlled induction motor with 7 segment display

For more Android projects turn over to the next page.