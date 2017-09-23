Get inside the big vast world of circuits, semi-conductors and controllers with these free ebooks on electronics. -- Atithya Amaresh

Hardware engineers out there can not ignore the importance of learning electronics as a subject. From designing and programming chips and circuits to assembling, knowledge on electronics is a indispensable requisite! So here we bring to you a sorted collection of free electronics ebooks on semi-conductors, circuits, controllers and various other aspects of electronics. Enjoy!

1. Engineer’s Mini-Notebook: Formulas, Tables and Basic Circuits

Author/s: Forrest M. Mims III

Publisher: Radio Shack, 1993

This book includes standard application circuits and circuits designed by the author. Each circuit was assembled and tested as the book was developed. After the book was completed, the author reassembled each circuit to check for errors.

2. Practical Electronics

Author/s: Wikibooks, 2012

The aim of this book is to teach you simple analogue and digital electronics at a practical level. By the end of this book, you should be able to combine circuit elements to create more complex circuits, and have an understanding of how it works.

3. Analog Circuits

Author/s: Yuping Wu (ed.)

Publisher: InTech, 2013

In this book, a new architecture for a SAR ADC is proposed to eliminate the process mismatches and minimize the errors. The automated system for a passive filter circuits design is presented with the local searching engaging…

4. Photodiodes: From Fundamentals to Applications

Author/s: Ilgu Yun

Publisher: InTech, 2012

This book represents recent progress and development of the photodiodes including the fundamental reviews and the specific applications developed by the authors themselves. The book is intended for graduate students, engineers, and researchers.

5. Electronics

Author/s: Wikibooks

Publisher: Wikibooks, 2012

The aim of this textbook is to explain the design and function of electronic circuits and components. The text covers electronic circuit components, DC analysis, and AC analysis. It should be useful to hobbyists as well as engineering students.