It is now again the time of the year when the fresh engineering community at large, along with their parents, are abuzz with the sixty-four-thousand-dollar question which is “What next after engineering?” Answers to this priceless question are many, and generally tend to create confusion within the minds of both budding engineers as well as their parents.
Before we get down to business, there is one piece of advice which is “Do not get carried away by what Bollywood movies depict”.
I am paranoid, what should be my mindset as soon as my engineering exams are over?
Career counsellors possessing decades of experience in guiding students towards the right career path feel that the mindset of fresh graduates/about-to-graduate students plays a vital role in taking people towards the right career path. This logic holds good for engineering as well.
Firstly, remember that times have changed and a mere admission to an engineering college and acquiring an engineering degree are no longer considered a passport to a cushy job. Now, what this also means is that the genuinely talented engineers have enhanced opportunities to look at. Therefore, it will do no harm to evaluate the skills you have managed to acquire during your engineering course.
“Engineers also need to have the vision to look at their long-term prospects. Today’s generation will probably retire at 75 to 80 years of age, hence after graduation they must plan for more than 50 years of their working life.”, stated Dr Ali Khwaja; Founder and Chairman of Bangalore-based Banjara Academy that is doing its bit in empowering the youth to make the right career moves.
Now, once you have the right mindset and think that you have made the right plans, work on a goal that should let you completely utilise your academic skills. This holds good for both higher studies as well as work life. Do not ever think that your graduation skills are a waste in case you opt for higher studies. Remember that these are the building blocks of your life.
In case you prefer to start your working career immediately after your engineering graduation, the most basic step is to acquire industry awareness and job readiness. Skills required for being job-ready can also be sharpened during higher studies as most of the courses are aimed at training students for the best
Go by the rule book – It works most of the times
Dr Ali has also advised fresh engineers to ‘go by the rule book’, which is sticking to your area of expertise. Here, remember that you are the complete owner of your expertise; these should be formulated and evaluated even before you choose your engineering specialisation.
Also, keep an eye on the expected future developments. This is especially true in the case of technology engineers. The current trends, as per experts, are the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and data analytics. So, researching these trends along with their future enhancement prediction would only add value to existing skills.
With this being said, it is vital that you do not get confused with the innumerable options that are available to your after you are done with engineering.
Keep in mind that computer science and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes) engineers are comparatively ahead in the race towards jobs. However, it has also been proven that engineers find it easier to take over management and administrative roles, many are doing exceedingly well in fields as diverse as finance, communication, Human Resources (HR), civil and military services, and even in design-related jobs.
“In case you feel that you need to refine your job skills to remain in tune with latest trends, go for courses such as HADOOP, NoSQL, Data Mining, and related aspects.”, states Rajesh R who works as a Senior Technology Solutions Manager while doubling up as a counsellor to students in the South Karnataka region.
I am 4 year experienced in telecom company Sweden based MNC Ericsson.Earlier I was thinking my future is secure and it’s crazy income giving for me.Now due to layoff going in organizations.I am a part of it.Please suggest the best course of now.I have skills in LTE technology
The best option for you would be to get into something which you feel would make the best use of your acquired skillsets.
Graduate Engineers and post graduate engineers are treated the same way in most of Eng. Industries except a few more increments for post graduate Engineers. Most of the graduate Engineers quit PG in between when a good job opportunity comes.
But, MBA is something different and relates to career choice option from manufacturing to marketing. Many Engineers leave jobs in mfg sector and go for MBA to jump on Marketing side.
My B.tech from mech branch is going to complete .what should i do after that .Further i am not able to afford neither MBA nor M.Tech
Hi Sanjeet,
In this case you can opt for an MBA via correspondence in case you are interested in higher studies. Check this article of ours //electronicsforu.com/resources/career/regular-vs-correspondence
Based on your academic score of engineering you can also check for sponsorships/higher-education scholarships that are afforded by the government. You can also raise a higher education loan to meet your higher studies expense. In this case, even an MS can also be pursued.
Finally, it’s your call. Focus on your abilities/interests. Wishing you all the best.
I am about to finish my BTech in the next month. With a good GATE rank i got i can get into a reputed IIT to pursue my MTech. I also has a choice of taking up a job in a private company in my area of interest(power electronics).
The question in my mind is whether to complete my higher education right now or to work for few years and then go back and complete my studies. Which is better option considering that i like to have a Master’s degree now or later?
Please help me out!
I think one time every student should follow his/her heart to get a clarity of whatever they feel like doing.There are still lot of problems to be solved rather than collecting a college degree.
I have completed BE in Mechatronics engineering. I want to do research in robotics and automation. Whether i should go for ME in Robotics and automation or work in any robotics company and then do MS.
I have completed my b.tech from ec in 2015 and got a job of 3 lack pa in Solar field as a engineer. the 2 year bond period is about to be completed and now I am thinking to do m.tech from nit through gate 2015 score. is this a right decision?
I COMPLETED B.TECH EEE IN 2015 AND CAME OUT OF RAT RACE OF GOVERNMENT JOBS AND RELOCATED TO BENGALURU. I KNOW ALL THESE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY. BUT WHERE TO GET SKILL IN IOT TO START CAREER .
How is life after getting a job in psu after completing b. tech in ec branch?
I have completed my B.tech this year only, and i am placed in Tech mahindra but i don’t know whether the company would send call letter or not. So, meanwhile i am preparing for GATE but i want a job in Core Electronics companies as i hv done a certified course in Verilog HDL and i know some VLSI tools also . what should i do, which exams should i give , I m really worried about my future.
I have completed my b. Tech this year from mechanical branch. And my agreegate percentage is not too good thats why i waana looking for goverment job. But i confused in choosing what kind of job i should aaply. So please suggest me a best and easy goverment technical job that i can crack…. If i am an average student