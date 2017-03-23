I would say that both the MBA and M. Tech/MS courses have equal importance. In fact, when the IIMs were established, majority of the intake for MBA courses was from engineering graduates. Subsequently when IIITs, BITS, NITs came up the number of seats expanded. -- Dr Ali Khwaja

It is now again the time of the year when the fresh engineering community at large, along with their parents, are abuzz with the sixty-four-thousand-dollar question which is “What next after engineering?” Answers to this priceless question are many, and generally tend to create confusion within the minds of both budding engineers as well as their parents.

Before we get down to business, there is one piece of advice which is “Do not get carried away by what Bollywood movies depict”.

I am paranoid, what should be my mindset as soon as my engineering exams are over?

Career counsellors possessing decades of experience in guiding students towards the right career path feel that the mindset of fresh graduates/about-to-graduate students plays a vital role in taking people towards the right career path. This logic holds good for engineering as well.

Firstly, remember that times have changed and a mere admission to an engineering college and acquiring an engineering degree are no longer considered a passport to a cushy job. Now, what this also means is that the genuinely talented engineers have enhanced opportunities to look at. Therefore, it will do no harm to evaluate the skills you have managed to acquire during your engineering course.

“Engineers also need to have the vision to look at their long-term prospects. Today’s generation will probably retire at 75 to 80 years of age, hence after graduation they must plan for more than 50 years of their working life.”, stated Dr Ali Khwaja; Founder and Chairman of Bangalore-based Banjara Academy that is doing its bit in empowering the youth to make the right career moves.

Now, once you have the right mindset and think that you have made the right plans, work on a goal that should let you completely utilise your academic skills. This holds good for both higher studies as well as work life. Do not ever think that your graduation skills are a waste in case you opt for higher studies. Remember that these are the building blocks of your life.

In case you prefer to start your working career immediately after your engineering graduation, the most basic step is to acquire industry awareness and job readiness. Skills required for being job-ready can also be sharpened during higher studies as most of the courses are aimed at training students for the best

Go by the rule book – It works most of the times

Dr Ali has also advised fresh engineers to ‘go by the rule book’, which is sticking to your area of expertise. Here, remember that you are the complete owner of your expertise; these should be formulated and evaluated even before you choose your engineering specialisation.

Also, keep an eye on the expected future developments. This is especially true in the case of technology engineers. The current trends, as per experts, are the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and data analytics. So, researching these trends along with their future enhancement prediction would only add value to existing skills.

With this being said, it is vital that you do not get confused with the innumerable options that are available to your after you are done with engineering.

Keep in mind that computer science and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes) engineers are comparatively ahead in the race towards jobs. However, it has also been proven that engineers find it easier to take over management and administrative roles, many are doing exceedingly well in fields as diverse as finance, communication, Human Resources (HR), civil and military services, and even in design-related jobs.

“In case you feel that you need to refine your job skills to remain in tune with latest trends, go for courses such as HADOOP, NoSQL, Data Mining, and related aspects.”, states Rajesh R who works as a Senior Technology Solutions Manager while doubling up as a counsellor to students in the South Karnataka region.