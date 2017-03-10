SCADA relates to software which is used to control hardware and acquire data from these devices. When we break it down to essentials, we have Supervisory control and data acquisition, as explained here. It is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

1. Free Scada

Supported OS: Windows

License: Freeware

2. IndigoSCADA

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

License: GPL

A small footprint SCADA system entirely developed in C and C++ with multiple OS support and multiple front end protocol drivers.

3. openDAX

Supported OS: Linux

License: GPL

OpenDAX is an open source, modular, data acquisition and control system.

4. openSCADA

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

License: GPL

This is an open source Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System. It is platform independent and based on a modern system design that provides security and flexibility at the same time.



5. S.E.E.R. 2

Supported OS: Linux

License: GPL

S.E.E.R. 2 is a full featured Historian / Aggregate Analysis System developed to work as a ‘front end’ for mod_openopc.

6. SCADA ProcessViewer

Supported OS: Windows

License: GPL

Crossplatform SCADA written in Free Pascal language

7. ScadaBR

Supported OS: Windows

License: GPL

ScadaBR is a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system with applications in Process Control and Automation, being developed and distributed using the open source model

8. Szarp

Supported OS: Windows, Linux

License: GPL

SZARP is a full-featured, open source SCADA system for Linux. Client programs are available for Linux and Windows.

