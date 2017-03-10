SCADA relates to software which is used to control hardware and acquire data from these devices. When we break it down to essentials, we have Supervisory control and data acquisition, as explained here. It is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.
1. Free Scada
Supported OS: Windows
License: Freeware
This book provides for end-users flexible tools for visualization and interactive control of any industrial process.
2. IndigoSCADA
Supported OS: Windows, Linux
License: GPL
A small footprint SCADA system entirely developed in C and C++ with multiple OS support and multiple front end protocol drivers.
3. openDAX
Supported OS: Linux
License: GPL
OpenDAX is an open source, modular, data acquisition and control system.
4. openSCADA
Supported OS: Windows, Linux
License: GPL
This is an open source Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System. It is platform independent and based on a modern system design that provides security and flexibility at the same time.
5. S.E.E.R. 2
Supported OS: Linux
License: GPL
S.E.E.R. 2 is a full featured Historian / Aggregate Analysis System developed to work as a ‘front end’ for mod_openopc.
Supported OS: Windows
License: GPL
Crossplatform SCADA written in Free Pascal language
7. ScadaBR
Supported OS: Windows
License: GPL
ScadaBR is a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system with applications in Process Control and Automation, being developed and distributed using the open source model
8. Szarp
Supported OS: Windows, Linux
License: GPL
SZARP is a full-featured, open source SCADA system for Linux. Client programs are available for Linux and Windows.
Mango Automation is a user friendly and modern free SCADA application. It’s full HTML5 interface and supports Linux, Windows and Mac. There are both free and commercial versions.
Scada-LTS is an Open Source, web-based, multi-platform solution for building your own SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) base on ScadaBR – (linux, windows, docker)
